Auston Matthews was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NHL draft. Before his entry level contract expired in 2019, the Leafs signed their franchise superstar to a 5-year/$58.2 million contract extension, which expired in 2024. Before entering the final year of that contract, Matthews inked his second extension with Toronto, a 4-year/$53 million deal, which is set to expire at the end of the 2027-28 season (details via puckpedia).

Auston Matthews's time in Toronto is ticking with just three years remaining on his current contract, which came into effect at the start of the 2024-25 season.

Former Maple Leaf, current radio host and columnist Nick Kypreos floated a disastrous scenario for the Toronto Maple Leafs - Auston Matthews' shocking exit.

In his column for the Toronto Star published on July 3, 2025, Kypreos questioned Matthews' intent behind signing a short 4-year extension, as opposed to a long-term eight-year deal.

Is he keeping his options open? If next season doesn’t trend in the right direction for the captain and his team, will he want stick around? wrote Kypreos

Kypreos opined Matthews will be heavily criticised by the demanding Toronto fans and media, if him and the Maple Leafs continue to fall short of Stanley Cup glory in the upcoming years.

Ex-Maple Leafs coach Lane Lambert immensely impressed with Auston Matthews' defensive ability

Maple Leafs hired Lane Lambert as an associate coach, during Craig Berube's first season as head coach of the Maple Leafs in 2024-25. After aiding Toronto in becoming the No. 1 team in the Atlantic Division, and reaching a seven-game Round 2 playoff series against the Panthers, Lambert left Toronto after he was hired to be the head coach of the Seattle Kraken.

During his short stint in Toronto, Lambert worked closely with Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews. In an interview with TSN's Mark Masters, Lambert sang praises about many of Matthews' qualities.

"There's a lot of things that impressed me about him, but I was most impressed with his team-first attitude and the fact that he plays a 200-foot game, " said Lambert.

The now-Kraken head coach also claimed Auston Matthews has been snubbed of consideration for his defensive abilities, which, paired with his insane offensive skills, lift his overall game to a different level.

"I think he unfairly doesn't get considered in certain defensive categories or defensive awards ... I think as we go forward here, he's going to get more and more recognition" added Lambert.

