Auston Matthews' 70-goal season form crucial to Leafs' success with fresh lineup, reckons NHL insider

NHL insider Frank Seravalli suggested that captain Auston Matthews’ potential return to a 70-goal season could be pivotal for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ success, given their revamped lineup.

Ad

The Leafs underwent significant changes this offseason, with Matias Maccelli, Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy, and Michael Pezzetta joining the team, while Mitch Marner and Ryan Reaves were traded to the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks, respectively.

However, losing Marner’s 100-point production without fully replacing that offense raises questions about whether the Leafs are better or worse than last season.

Seravalli leaned toward them being slightly worse due to the loss of Marner’s scoring but noted their goaltending and defense are in their best shape in nearly a decade of playoff runs since Matthews and Marner joined the team.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on BR's Insider Notebook segment, Frank Seravalli said (9:25 onwards):

"I'd say probably on the surface you'd have to think that the Toronto Maple Leafs are a bit worse having lost that 100-point player in Mitch Marner, but I also don't know what that means or what it would look like when it comes time for the playoffs.

Ad

The Maple Leafs have filled roster gaps, and securing John Tavares at a reasonable contract adds stability. However, the key question remains whether Auston Matthews can return to his Hart Trophy form to drive the team’s success.

"They're in a pretty good spot. It's just can Auston Matthews also get back to the level that we had previously seen him at at the Hart Trophy level scoring, you know, 69, 70 goals a season," Seravalli added.

Ad

Ad

Auston Matthews netted 69 goals during the 2023-24 season. Despite falling one goal short of the 70-goal mark, Matthews won his third Maurice "Rocket" Richard trophy. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs finished third in the Atlantic Division with 102 points but were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Boston Bruins.

How many Art Ross Trophies has Auston Matthews won?

NHL: MAY 18 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd Round Panthers at Maple Leafs - Source: Getty

Auston Matthews has won the Art Ross Trophy once, in the 2021-22 season, leading the league with 106 points through 60 goals and 46 assists.

Ad

Matthews was named the 26th captain of the Maple Leafs last season, succeeding John Tavares. Under his captaincy, the club finished atop the Atlantic Division with 108 points. The Leafs made it to the second round of the playoffs, where they were defeated by the eventual champions, the Florida Panthers, in seven games.

Matthews' season was cut short to 67 games due to injury. He managed to accumulate 78 points through 33 goals and 45 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama