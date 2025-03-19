"Auston Matthews can take a deep breath": Craig Button makes feelings known after Leafs captain's two-goal performance

Auston Matthews lit up the Scotiabank Arena with a three-point performance to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to beat the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Monday, their first regulation win in March. Before the game, the Toronto captain had just four goals in seventeen games.

Matthews has had a rough season, which is very dissimilar to the 69-goal effort that saw him win the Rocket Richard Trophy. He has also been on the sidelines for two long stretches due to injury. Their captain's lack of form also rubbed off on the Leafs, who had just one win in their previous six games prior to Monday's fixture.

But on St. Patrick's Day, with fans wearing sweaters commemorating the event, Matthews hit two goals in a power play that brought joy to a Toronto crowd that was expecting both him and the Maple Leafs to get back into form. The twin goals came at 15:41 and 18:54 in the second period.

Speaking on TSN's broadcast, insider Craig Button highlighted that the growing concern over Auston Matthews's form could be laid to rest.

"To see Auston Matthews at this level—the game-changer, the player that’s going to be dangerous and has to be accounted for by each and every opponent they play—that’s really important for the Toronto Maple Leafs," Button said.

"And I think for Auston Matthews to find that form, he can feel good that he knows he hasn't lost it—not that he thinks he lost it. But you know, when you go through stretches where you don’t score, you press a little bit. I think Auston Matthews can take a deep breath, maybe even have a green beer, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style," Button said. [1:30 onwards]

Auston Matthews and Leafs ready to take on Avalanch uphill battle

While the Leafs brushed aside a struggling Flames team on Monday, they will have their work cut out as they host the star-studded Colorado Avalanche led by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, who have only gotten better since the deadline.

Auston Matthews stated that his team should enjoy the atmosphere of the game and not let themselves be pulled back into a hole.

“We know this week is going to be a challenging one,” Matthews said. “We’ve got to enjoy this. It’s not easy to win through adversity. So we’ll enjoy this and be ready for them on Wednesday.”

Matthews has 60 points from 52 games this season. He has averaged 20:36 minutes on ice and taken 207 shots. He must keep his new-found form as the Toronto Maple Leafs dig deep.

