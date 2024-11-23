Auston Matthews delivers significant injury update after his treatment in Germany

On Saturday, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews talked about spending five days in Germany to receive treatment for an upper-body injury. Matthews traveled to Munich, Germany, on Tuesday with the Leafs physician, Noah Forman. He was there to see a doctor he had worked with in the past.

"(The injury) flared up in preseason, felt better and then started getting worse. I just felt it was time to take a step back and re-evaluate. It hasn’t necessarily gotten worse, but it wasn’t getting better. I wanted to be proactive," Matthews said (via Terry Koshan of Toronto Sun).

On Tuesday, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said that the trip was planned to ensure Matthews received proper care and avoided long-term problems.

"We haven't been trying to be cryptic with all this stuff." Treliving said (via The Hockey News). "We've been calling him day-to day-because that's what he's been. ... We're hopeful that once we get through the week here, he'll be back up and skating and his return to play would be after that."

Matthews returned to the ice on Saturday for the first time since Nov. 9. Treliving hinted that Matthews could play in Sunday's game against the Utah Hockey Club but might wait until Nov. 27.

In 13 games this season, Matthews has recorded five goals and six assists. His proactive approach aims to ensure a full recovery and help him return to peak performance.

Insider Darren Dreger talked about Auston Matthews' injury

TSN's insider Darren Dreger shared his thoughts on Auston Matthews' injury and possible return. He was talking to Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovoon on TSN 1050's "First Up" on Friday.

"I'm certainly not going to say Sunday, and I'm not going to say the game after that because we've been playing this kind of dartboard game with Auston Matthews return for the last two-plus weeks," Dreger said. "So I'm not going to do that. But I do like the fact that Matthews saw enough value and needed to invest, and did."

However, Dreger questioned the idea of flying long hours with an injury, even in business class. He also added that if the treatment works, Matthews' issue should not cause problems moving forward.

