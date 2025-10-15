  • home icon
  • Auston Matthews drops 1-word reaction as Easton Cowan gets Maple Leafs POTG belt for scoring first NHL point

Auston Matthews drops 1-word reaction as Easton Cowan gets Maple Leafs POTG belt for scoring first NHL point

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 15, 2025 04:55 GMT
Auston Matthews drops 1-word reaction as Easton Cowan gets Maple Leafs POTG belt for scoring first NHL point - Source: Imagn

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews shared a one-word message to teammate Easton Cowan after his performance in the Leafs’ 7-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Cowan recorded his first career point in the game, earning a secondary assist on Matthews’ goal, which extended the Leafs’ lead to 5-2 at 10:42 of the third period. Cowan finished the game with a +2 rating and two hits over 14:05 of ice time across 17 shifts.

Auston Matthews shared the message for Cowan on Instagram:

“Boom,” he wrote in a repost of the Maple Leafs’ post featuring Easton Cowan.
(Image Source: Auston Matthews/IG)

Following the game, HC Craig Berube congratulated Easton Cowan, with Steven Lorentz handing him the player of the game belt in the dressing room. In his acceptance speech, Cowan said:

"Well, boys, thank you. Great group to do it with. Like they say, let's keep it going."
Cowan was drafted No. 28 overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2023 NHL draft. The 20-year-old made his NHL debut in a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Auston Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs thump Predators

On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Nashville Predators with a thumping 7-4 scoreline at Scotiabank Arena.

Jake McCabe opened the scoring for the Leafs, putting them ahead 1-0 at 8:42 of the first period. At 13:34, Oliver Ekman-Larsson extended the lead to 2-0 before heading into the second period.

The Predators scored a pair of goals in under five minutes, with Michael McCarron and Erik Haula tying it 2-2 for the visitors. John Tavares then made it 3-2 for the Leafs before Bobby McMann restored the hosts’ lead to 4-2 at 16:24 of the second period.

Auston Matthews increased the lead to 5-2 at 10:42 of the third period before Roman Josi cut it to 5-3 for the Predators at 16:08. Just over forty seconds later, Matthews scored his second goal on an empty net to make it 6-3 for the Leafs.

Nick Perbix cut the deficit to 6-4 for the Predators before William Nylander’s empty-net goal with less than 30 seconds remaining sealed the 7-4 win for Toronto

