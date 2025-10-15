Auston Matthews drops 1-word reaction as Easton Cowan gets Maple Leafs POTG belt for scoring first NHL point

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews shared a one-word message to teammate Easton Cowan after his performance in the Leafs’ 7-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Cowan recorded his first career point in the game, earning a secondary assist on Matthews’ goal, which extended the Leafs’ lead to 5-2 at 10:42 of the third period. Cowan finished the game with a +2 rating and two hits over 14:05 of ice time across 17 shifts. Auston Matthews shared the message for Cowan on Instagram: “Boom,” he wrote in a repost of the Maple Leafs’ post featuring Easton Cowan.(Image Source: Auston Matthews/IG)Following the game, HC Craig Berube congratulated Easton Cowan, with Steven Lorentz handing him the player of the game belt in the dressing room. In his acceptance speech, Cowan said:&quot;Well, boys, thank you. Great group to do it with. Like they say, let's keep it going.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCowan was drafted No. 28 overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2023 NHL draft. The 20-year-old made his NHL debut in a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.Auston Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs thump PredatorsOn Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Nashville Predators with a thumping 7-4 scoreline at Scotiabank Arena.Jake McCabe opened the scoring for the Leafs, putting them ahead 1-0 at 8:42 of the first period. At 13:34, Oliver Ekman-Larsson extended the lead to 2-0 before heading into the second period. The Predators scored a pair of goals in under five minutes, with Michael McCarron and Erik Haula tying it 2-2 for the visitors. John Tavares then made it 3-2 for the Leafs before Bobby McMann restored the hosts’ lead to 4-2 at 16:24 of the second period. Auston Matthews increased the lead to 5-2 at 10:42 of the third period before Roman Josi cut it to 5-3 for the Predators at 16:08. Just over forty seconds later, Matthews scored his second goal on an empty net to make it 6-3 for the Leafs. Nick Perbix cut the deficit to 6-4 for the Predators before William Nylander’s empty-net goal with less than 30 seconds remaining sealed the 7-4 win for Toronto