Auston Matthews escapes gruesome injury after taking Cutter Gauthier's skate blade to the face

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews narrowly avoided a gruesome injury during Sunday's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.

Ducks player Cutter Gauthier pressed Matthews as he attempted to secure the puck near the faceoff circle. In his effort to stop Matthews from securing the puck, Gauthier lost his balance and fell forward on the ice.

As he fell, his trailing left skate came dangerously close to slicing Matthews' face, who snapped his head back to try and avoid it. Fortunately, he escaped without serious injury; otherwise, the outcome could have been far worse.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks are tied at 2-2 after the third period at Honda Center. Auston Matthews has notched 68 points through 29 goals and 39 assists in 58 games this campaign.

