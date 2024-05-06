Auston Matthews finally addresses what kept him out for multiple games during Bruins playoff series

Auston Matthews' absence during the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff series against the Boston Bruins puzzled fans and analysts. However, Matthews provided clarity while addressing the media on Monday. He shed light on the mysterious ailments that sidelined him for multiple crucial games.

According to NHL reporter Kristen Shilton, Matthews revealed that his ordeal began after Game 2, where he delivered a stellar performance, winning with a breakaway goal.

However, shortly after, he fell ill, experiencing symptoms that worsened with exertion. Despite his illness, he took to the ice for Game 3, only to be forced out of Game 4.

“It was really hard,” Matthews was quoted saying.

During Game 7, Matthews returned to the lineup, albeit noticeably slower, and started on the third line. Nonetheless, he set up William Nylander's crucial go-ahead goal in the third period before the Leafs' ultimate defeat in overtime.

Despite the disappointing end to the season, Matthews' accomplishments stood out. His remarkable 69-goal season broke franchise records and positioned him as a finalist for esteemed trophies such as the Selke and Lady Byng. Additionally, speculation lingered regarding a potential Hart Trophy nomination.

However, the Leafs' postseason woes continued, marked by their inability to advance past the first round despite consistent playoff appearances. The defeat to the Bruins marked their fourth Game 7 loss since 2013.

In the aftermath of the series, questions swirled regarding Matthews' health and its impact on the Leafs' playoff performance. Matthews provided some clarity during the team's locker cleanout day. However, he opted not to delve into specifics about his injury, leaving room for speculation.

Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews got nominated for Selke Trophy

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews experienced a bittersweet day. He was eliminated by the Boston Bruins on Saturday night only to be announced as a finalist for the 2023-24 Frank J. Selke Trophy the following Sunday.

The Selke Award recognizes the best NHL forward excelling in defensive aspects. Matthews vied for the honor alongside Alexander Barkov of the Florida Panthers and Jordan Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes.

This nomination was more than an achievement for Matthews. He became the first NHL player ever to lead in goals and be nominated for the Selke Award in the same year.

With the knack of breaking plays, Matthews recorded 93 blocked shots and 85 takeaways and rounded up his performances with 89 hits to contain opponents in different zones. His disciplined play also earned him a nomination for the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship.

Matthews could become the second player for Toronto after Gilmour (1992-93) to win the Selke trophy. Only Gilmour has carried this achievement for the team.