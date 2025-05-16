Auston Matthews gets 100% honest about playoffs scoring woes ahead of do-or-die Game 6 against Panthers 

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs' 2024-25 season is on the line on Friday night.

Ad

The Maple Leafs are in Florida for a do-or-die Game 6 in their second-round series against the Panthers. The noise and pressure have ratcheted up with every loss in Toronto, and it's reached an all-time high after the disappointing 6-1 drubbing on home ice in Game 5.

Toronto is trying to block out all the noise and show some fight by forcing a Game 7 back home on Sunday night. If they want any chance of doing so, Auston Matthews will need to play much better in Game 6.

Ad

Trending

The Maple Leafs captain has struggled in Round 2, having recorded just three points (three assists) through the first five games. Matthews was asked about his goal-scoring drought during his pregame media availability. The Toronto Maple Leafs shared the full video on YouTube.

"Oh, I mean, of course, you know, you want to score, you want to do that, but just doing all the other little things, obviously, getting opportunities, it's on me to capitalize on them. But you know, I'm just going to continue to shoot, continue to compete out there and work and do the little things, you know, to the best of my ability, and when those opportunities come, just gonna keep shooting and keep believing that the next one's going in," Matthews said (1:05).

Ad

Ad

Auston Matthews is in the first season of his four-year, $53,000,000 contract extension signed with the Maple Leafs in 2023.

Auston Matthews says the Maple Leafs aren't worried about the outside noise

Despite all of the recent criticism and noise around the Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews doesn't believe it's affecting the team.

He was asked about that during his pregame media availability, which the Maple Leafs shared on YouTube.

Ad

"I mean, I think the focus is just on this group. I think all the outside stuff isn't really paid attention to. You know, it's the 25 guys that are in this locker room, the staff, the coaches, all that, playing for one another. And the focus is just on inside the room," Matthews said (1:36).

Ad

Ad

We will see whether that is indeed true in a game that could mark the end of an era for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Matthews and the Maple Leafs will look to stay alive in Game 6 against the Panthers on Friday night in Florida. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama