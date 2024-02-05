Auston Matthews had a hilarious response to Leon Draisaitl's comment on his latest Instagram post

The Auston Matthews vs. Leon Draisaitl debate is a heated one in the NHL. Well, fans were treated to a delightful exchange on Instagram that added fuel to the fiery discourse. The friendly banter unfolded after Matthews shared a post celebrating his NHL All-Star team, 'Team Matthews,' securing victory against 'Team McDavid' led by Oilers' stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in Toronto.

Matthews, seizing the moment of triumph, captioned his Instagram post:

"ASG 24’ 🔵 Thank you Toronto!🙂".

However, it was Draisaitl's cheeky comment that added a humorous twist to the celebration. Draisaitl wrote, "Keep your head up," implying a warning to Matthews.

In response, Auston Matthews delivered a witty retort, saying, "Get away from me."

Reddit became a battleground for fans. One fan left a comment, saying,

"Pissy Leon is back! and he has a death wish."

Another fan chimed in:

"Those are bros talking bro talk."

Auston Matthews' team won 7-4 in NHL All-Star

The Toronto Maple Leafs stars emerged victorious in the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game, with Team Matthews securing a 7-4 win against Team McDavid. The star-studded lineup, which included Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander, contributed to the home team's success at Scotiabank Arena.

Matthews, as captain, won the Most Valuable Player award with two goals and an assist, leading Team Matthews to victory. Marner, Rielly, and Nylander made crucial contributions.

"I've dreamt of being in All-Star Games my whole life," Marner said.

The matchup wasn't solely a Maple Leafs showcase; players like Clayton Keller, Mathew Barzal and Alex DeBrincat also made contributions. Edmonton Oilers forwards Leon Draisaitl, Boone Jenner, Tomas Hertl and David Pastrnak scored for Team McDavid.

The intense game saw strategic plays and rapid goal-scoring exchanges, with DeBrincat and Barzal leading Team Matthews with six points each in two games. The victory was a cherry on top of a remarkable weekend for Nylander, who shared:

"The weekend was just incredible from the beginning to the finish."

Matthews' one-timer and Forsberg's snap shot were critical to maintaining Team Matthews' lead.

"Everybody was pretty much on the same page to try to go out there and put in a pretty good effort and try to come out with a good result," Matthews said.

The team, led by celebrity captain Justin Bieber, will share a $1 million reward with the victorious team.