Auston Matthews makes his expectation from teammates crystal clear ahead of Maple Leafs' season opener

Auston Matthews spoke openly on Wednesday about what he expects from his teammates as the new season begins. At the Hockey Night in Brampton event in support of William Osler Health System, the Toronto Maple Leafs captain said the group will need to move forward together after the changes made this summer.

With Mitch Marner gone, Matthews knows younger players like Matthew Knies will have to keep developing to help the team stay strong in the Atlantic Division.

"Feeling good, lot of changes, but excited about the guys we brought in," Matthews said (3:52). "Excited about the guys we have. I know we got a great team, great guys in the locker room; guys going to have to take some steps but it's a good thing yeah, good problem to have. So really looking forward to it."

Along with Knies, the Leafs will rely more on John Tavares and William Nylander. They have also acquired some new players, like Matias Maccelli, Michael Pezzetta, Dakota Joshua, Henry Thrun and Nicolas Roy. Matthews made it clear that the team’s success will depend on many players raising their game rather than one player replacing Marner.

Last season was his first as captain, and it brought some challenges. He missed 15 games with injuries and finished with 33 goals and 78 points in 67 games. His numbers were lower than his 69-goal season the year before, but he still led the team in scoring.

In the playoffs, Auston Matthews had 11 points in 13 games. He scored three goals and added eight assists, but slowed down late in the series against Florida. He went without a point in four of the last five games, and his shooting percentage dropped. Even though he played heavy minutes and had one game-winning goal, the Leafs again fell short of moving past the second round.

Auston Matthews reflects on Mitch Marner’s exit and focuses on Leafs moving forward

In the same event where he spoke about the upcoming season, Auston Matthews also addressed Mitch Marner’s departure. The Toronto captain didn’t hide the bond the two shared, calling Marner both a close friend and an important teammate.

“We’ll obviously miss him,” Matthews said (3:34). “He’s a great friend, great teammate.”

His words showed the personal side of a move that ended nearly a decade of playing together. Matthews kept his response measured, framing the trade as part of the game’s business side.

Auston Matthews now turns the focus to what comes next. The Leafs will need more from their younger players, consistent play from veterans, and strong contributions from the new faces. Only then can the team build on last season and push deeper into the playoffs.

