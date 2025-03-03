Auston Matthews makes feelings known about battling against 37-year-old Sidney Crosby during Leafs' thrilling win over Penguins

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews shared his thoughts about playing against 37-year-old Sidney Crosby on Sunday.

Ad

The Leafs edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins in a wild game, winning 6-5 in overtime at PPG Paints Arena. Matthews praised Crosby, calling him one of the best players in the league.

Matthews noted that Sidney Crosby consistently performs at a high level, regardless of the opposition.

"Yeah, I mean, he’s still one of the best players in the league and a guy that’s tough to play against on any given night. There’s a reason he is who he is. No matter what season he’s playing in, he’s still at the top of his game in my opinion. It’s always a challenge," Auston Matthews said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist against the Leafs. His goal was the 611th of his career, moving him past Boby Hull (610) into 18th place in the all-time list. The Penguins, meanwhile, have lost two straight and find themselves eight points off a wild card spot in the East.

Auston Matthews becomes second-highest goalscorer in Leafs history

Auston Matthews had a stellar game against the Penguins, scoring a goal and providing an assist. His goal in the second period tied the game at 3-3 for the Leafs, and he also assisted on William Nylander's overtime winner at 1:00 into the extra period.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the goal, Matthews' career total reached 390, making him the second-leading goalscorer in Maple Leafs history. He passed Darryl Sittler and now trails only Mats Sundin (420).

"It’s nice. It’s nice to be in the same sentence as a guy like Darryl Sittler,” Matthews said. “Obviously, a great Leaf. (He) paved the way for some of us out here today. So, it’s a big honor to be in the same sentence.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Nylander, the leading goal scorer for the Leafs, scored his 35th of the season. He said:

“It’s good to win those games. It’s the positive thing that you can take away from it. Even though we’re not playing great, we’re still able to win the game.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs have won five straight games, maintaining a one-point lead over the Florida Panthers atop the Atlantic Division. The Leafs host the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Arena next on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama