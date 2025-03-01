Auston Matthews makes feelings known about playing alongside $56,000,000 Rangers forward at 4 Nations

Ahead of Friday's NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews shared his experience playing with Rangers forward J.T. Miller at the 4 Nations tournament for Team USA.

Miller is signed to a seven-year, $56 million, contract with the Rangers, carrying an annual cap hit of $8 million per season. Matthews and Miller were also teammates with the United States at the World Cup of Hockey.

"I was fortunate to play with him at the World Cup. I mean, it was a long time ago, but, you know, one of the more popular guys on the team definitely," Matthews said about Miller.

"I mean, he's a competitor.He's a guy that you love to have on your team and I really enjoyed spending time with him and playing with them. I think he's an extremely high IQ, smart player. You know, like I said, a guy that you love to have on your team especially come playoff time."

In Friday's game, the Maple Leafs beat the Rangers 3-2. Will Cuylle and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Matthew Knies and William Nylander netted for the Leafs.

Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 14 saves in a losing effort, while Maple Leafs netminder Anthony Stolarz was credited with 33 saves in the victory.

Rangers HC Peter Laviolette's take on J.T. Miller's performance

New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette has been impressed with the acquisition J.T. Miller and his hard-nosed style of play since joining the team.

Miller was traded to the Rangers from the Vancouver Canucks in January in a blockbuster deal that sent young center Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a 2025 first-round pick the other way.

"When someone pushes him hard in the battles, he pushes them back. There is something that draws you in about a player like that. It’s like an honesty and a hardness that you like about his game," Laviolette said about Miller.

In his first nine games with the Rangers, Miller has contributed five goals and as many points.For the Canucks, Miller contributed 26 assists and 35 points in 40 games this season.

