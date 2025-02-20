Auston Matthews shared his thoughts on the idea of winning the 4 Nations Cup at TD Garden. The tournament featured Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland. The United States will face Canada in the championship game on Thursday.

TD Garden, home to the Boston Bruins, has been a challenging venue for the Toronto Maple Leafs in recent years. Matthews understands the history but remains focused on competing at the highest level. Auston Matthews, who has never reached a Cup Final, sees this as the biggest game of his career.

"It'd be great. Coming into this tournament, what's in the past is in the past, and there's nothing you can change. We've had a lot of battles in this building, and it'll be nice to be on the other side of that, getting home support. The atmosphere is going to be great. These are the games you dream of," Auston Matthews said this before Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off final.

Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews will compete for the 4 Nations title on Thursday

Both McDavid and Auston Matthews have never played in a true best-on-best final. McDavid recently lost in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. He hopes that experience will help him against Team USA.

“Obviously I was extremely disappointed to lose that game,” McDavid said (via nytimes.com). “I feel like Game 7, Stanley Cup Final, is as big a game as you’re going to play in your whole life. It’s good to be able to draw on the experience obviously, having just been there a couple of months ago. Playing in big games is something I love to do — everyone loves to do. And tomorrow is a big game.”

Canada has more experience, with 14 Stanley Cup winners on the roster. Sidney Crosby’s presence gives McDavid and others a proven leader to follow. Team USA, with only two Stanley Cup winners, sees this game as a chance to prove itself.

A U.S. victory would be its first best-on-best title since 1996.

