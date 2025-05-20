Auston Matthews makes honest admission about 'brother' Mitch Marner's future with Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have spent a ton of time together since coming up as a major part of the Toronto Maple Leafs' "Core Four." They've been teammates since 2016, but their run could end this offseason.

Ad

Marner, following the Leafs' playoff exit, is heading into free agency, and he hasn't said much about where he might end up. His comments have been vague and unspecified. He also hasn't told Matthews, who feels strongly about him, a thing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The captain said:

"It's tough. He's a brother. He's such a good teammate, friend. We're extremely close. He's extremely close with a lot of guys on the team and he's a big part of our team and has been a big part of our team.

"Unfortunately, that's the nature of the business. People come and go, and I don't know. He has the right to make his own decision, but obviously we all love him very much. He's an amazing person and an amazing teammate."

Ad

Matthews and Marner have been two-thirds of the Leafs' top line for some time now, but the right wing may very well end up elsewhere in 2025-26. Matthews would have a glaring hole on his right side.

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner reflect on Game 7 loss

For the seventh straight time, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost a Game 7 in the playoffs. Their Core Four has seen nothing but playoff heartbreak, and that continued this Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Ad

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews spoke on the loss (Imagn)

Facing a do-or-die Game 6, the Leafs shut out the Florida Panthers to force a home Game 7, where they proceeded to score one goal and lose by five. Auston Matthews said, via The Hockey News:

Ad

"I thought the first 10 minutes, they came out strong. The next 10 minutes, we controlled play, and then I just thought we had too many passengers throughout the rest of the game."

Mitch Marner echoed that sentiment:

"Yeah, I mean, that's the right wording I'd say as well. Can't have passengers in a Game 7, so yeah, it just sucks. We all got to hold ourselves to a higher accountability, and we all need to be better."

The Leafs were outscored 12-2 in Games 5 and 7, both of which were at home during this series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama