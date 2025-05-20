Auston Matthews makes honest admission about 'brother' Mitch Marner's future with Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have spent a ton of time together since coming up as a major part of the Toronto Maple Leafs' "Core Four." They've been teammates since 2016, but their run could end this offseason.
Marner, following the Leafs' playoff exit, is heading into free agency, and he hasn't said much about where he might end up. His comments have been vague and unspecified. He also hasn't told Matthews, who feels strongly about him, a thing.
The captain said:
"It's tough. He's a brother. He's such a good teammate, friend. We're extremely close. He's extremely close with a lot of guys on the team and he's a big part of our team and has been a big part of our team.
"Unfortunately, that's the nature of the business. People come and go, and I don't know. He has the right to make his own decision, but obviously we all love him very much. He's an amazing person and an amazing teammate."
Matthews and Marner have been two-thirds of the Leafs' top line for some time now, but the right wing may very well end up elsewhere in 2025-26. Matthews would have a glaring hole on his right side.
Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner reflect on Game 7 loss
For the seventh straight time, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost a Game 7 in the playoffs. Their Core Four has seen nothing but playoff heartbreak, and that continued this Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Facing a do-or-die Game 6, the Leafs shut out the Florida Panthers to force a home Game 7, where they proceeded to score one goal and lose by five. Auston Matthews said, via The Hockey News:
"I thought the first 10 minutes, they came out strong. The next 10 minutes, we controlled play, and then I just thought we had too many passengers throughout the rest of the game."
Mitch Marner echoed that sentiment:
"Yeah, I mean, that's the right wording I'd say as well. Can't have passengers in a Game 7, so yeah, it just sucks. We all got to hold ourselves to a higher accountability, and we all need to be better."
The Leafs were outscored 12-2 in Games 5 and 7, both of which were at home during this series.
