Auston Matthews and Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving meet up with Team USA's Bill Guerin as 4 Nations Face-Off closes in

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. With Minnesota in town, so is Bill Guerin, Team USA general manager for the upcoming Four Nations Face-Off.

Auston Matthews was one of the first six players that Guerin selected to represent the United States at the Four Nations. The superstar center has been in and out of the Maple Leafs lineup this season. He missed nine games in November and then another six games in late December with a recurring upper-body injury.

This has led to plenty of speculation and debate about whether Matthews should play in the tournament. However, it appears that a decision has been made.

TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun shared on X that Bill Guerin spoke with Auston Matthews and Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving about the superstar's status for the Four Nations Face-Off tournament.

"Team USA GM Bill Guerin met with Auston Matthews here this morning at Wild-Leafs morning skates. Guerin also met with Leafs GM Brad Treliving. Barring a setback, it’s a full go for 34 to play in 4 Nations," LeBrun wrote.

Matthews is expected to be one of the leaders for Team USA and his availability will be critical to their success at the tournament. Team USA kicks off Round Robin play on Feb. 13 against Finland. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at the Bell Centre.

Auston Matthews has looked great since returning from injury for the second time

Auston Matthews finally looks healthy. After two lengthy injury absences and appearing to be less than 100% even when in the lineup, the Maple Leafs captain is back at full strength.

The 27-year-old has racked up 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 11 games upon return. This included a five-game goal-scoring streak that saw him bury six goals during that stretch.

Goals like the one against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 20 remind you what a healthy Matthews can do. Speed, power and a lethal release to give the goalie no chance of stopping him.

The Maple Leafs captain's totals are now up to 38 points (20 goals, 18 assists) in 35 games played during the 2024-25 campaign.

Matthews will look to keep potting goals as the Maple Leafs host the Minnesota Wild tonight at Scotiabank Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST.

