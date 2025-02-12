Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner & $92,000,000 Leafs star make their feelings known on going against each other at 4 Nations 

On most days, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander, who is in the midst of a eight-year, $92 million contract, are teammates. At the 4 Nations Face-Off, they won't be. They're all representatives of different nations. Matthews leads Team USA, Nylander is with Sweden and Marner is with Canada.

Matthews said he thinks everyone is focused on their team and their current teammates, not others. He said that they can resume being friends "after the tournament" is over.

Marner said, via Leafslatest:

"Well, I mean, I think for all of us, every team has a lot of skill and can make a lot of plays. So, it’s about staying patient, knowing that none of these games will be easy. You’re going to have to work for your chances and make the most of your opportunities.

"Yeah, it’ll be great. It’s exciting. We’ve played against each other before in these kinds of events, so it’s always fun to go up against your teammates. There’s always a little bit of chirping, so it should be a good one.”

Nylander reiterated that they're all still friends, but he noted that he's now a lot more involved with his Swedish teammates than his Toronto Maple Leafs ones. He said he's with those guys every day for the most part, but it's all "about focusing on the team you’re with.”

Elias Lindholm wants one skill from Maple Leafs star William Nylander

Elias Lindholm figures to be an important piece of the Swedish 4 Nations Face-Off team, but he's not a perfect player. There's one thing he'd take from William Nylander.

William Nylander has enviable skating (Imagn)

Via The Athletic, the Boston Bruins star said:

“Just watching him in practice, what he does with his edges and stickhandles. His skating would be nice to have. He’s one of those players that, over the last couple years, took his game to the next level.

"Now he’s working really well both ways on the ice. Obviously scoring a lot of goals. But his skating ability, that’s something I could use!”

Nylander is a 10-year NHL veteran, and he's become a great skater, so much so that even another hockey star wants to be like him. Sweden takes on Canada and Mitch Marner today in their first matchup of the tournament.

