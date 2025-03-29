Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Macklin Celebrini and more hockey stars of past & present meet up with Patrick Marleau

Patrick Marleau shared a photo on Instagram featuring several NHL stars he invited to his home. Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith were among the players in the picture. Former stars like Joe Thornton also joined the gathering.

“forever fam,” Marleau wrote in the caption.

The photo included Marleau with his son Brody and Thornton with another of his sons. The group had a picture taken to mark their special gathering at Marleau's home. The mix of players from different generations in the photograph is a good example of the close bonds Marleau shares with these players.

This is not the first time Matthews and Marner have visited Marleau and his family. In June 2019, after Marleau was traded from Toronto to Carolina, they shared messages about their friendship. Marleau played two seasons with the Leafs and became close with Matthews and Marner. They often had dinners together and spent holidays as a family.

At the 2019 NHL All-Star Weekend, Matthews honored Marleau by wearing his jersey under his own. Even though Marleau has retired, their friendship remains strong. The players still see him as part of their hockey family.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are having a strong season. They are second in the Atlantic Division. Marner leads the team with 89 points. Matthews also leads the team in his first year as captain after replacing John Tavares.

Patrick Marleau's old post about Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner

In 2019, Patrick Marleau shared a message on X after his trade. He used his wife Christina’s account since he had no social media.

Marleau thanked the Toronto Maple Leafs, their fans, and the city for welcoming his family. He said wearing the Maple Leafs jersey was an honor. He also shared that his time in Toronto gave his children great memories. Marleau gave a special mention to Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

"To Auston and Mitch, a special thank you for welcoming us into the Leafs family, and then becoming a part of ours. You will always have a spot at our dinner table, and extra sticks in our hockey room. I'll miss seeing you at the rink everyday. Never forget how good you guys are," Marleau wrote.

Marleau ended by saying the Leafs were in good hands and made it clear that his time in Toronto was special to him and his family.

