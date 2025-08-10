"Auston Matthews is nothing without Marner": Fans debate whether Leon Draisaitl or Maple Leafs superstar will score more goals next season

Fans are buzzing over who will light the lamp more next season - Edmonton Oilers’ star Leon Draisaitl or Toronto Maple Leafs’ captain Auston Matthews. Sportsnet fueled the debate on X by posting a poll asking:“The last two Rocket Richard Trophy winners — Auston Matthews or Leon Draisaitl: who will score more in 2025-26?”Draisaitl is the reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner, scoring an impressive 52 goals in the 2024-25 season, while Matthews netted 69 times to capture the award in 2023-24.The poll sparked plenty of passionate takes online. One fan didn’t hold back, commenting:“Auston Matthews is nothing without Marner,” referencing Mitch Marner’s offseason trade to the Vegas Golden Knights, on X.Another wrote:&quot;With Matthews becoming more and more like a 2 way force and no longer playing with Marner. While Leon often playing with MCJesus. Gotta go with Leon,&quot; on X.Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;Auston mathews gonna have to shoot &amp; score more goals this season if leafs wanna make the playoffs,&quot; one wrote.&quot;I think is going to be Leon Draisaitl From the Edmonton Oilers he will get more score in 2025&amp;2026,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Draisaitl, Matthews has only gone 1 year in the last 4 where he wasn’t out injured or playing through an injury at some point. Draisaitl is a machine,&quot; a user commented.&quot;Matthews will be buying purses while Leon torches the tendies. Matthews biggest fraud in the NHL,&quot; another wrote.With both players on top of their games, the race for the 2025-26 Rocket Richard Trophy promises to be one of the season’s most exciting storylines.Auston Matthews to participate in Hockey Night Brampton 2025 charity gameAuston Matthews will be a part of the annual Hockey Night Brampton charity game on Aug. 20 at CAA Centre.The event, founded in 2019 by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, has become a summer staple and has previously featured a star-studded lineup of Maple Leafs players, including Mitch Marner, Max Domi and John Tavares.&quot;I’m honoured and excited to be part of Hockey Night in Brampton this year.” Matthews said (per thehockeynews). It’s always special to give back to the community through the game that has given us so much.&quot;In 2024, Hockey Night in Brampton raised over $14 million to benefit the Osler Foundation.