Auston Matthews netted his 60th goal of the season in Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-0 win against Buffalo Sabres. Last night marked the second time Matthews had scored 60 goals, in the last 3 seasons.

In the post-game interview, Matthews spoke about the buildup to the 60 goals, he said -

"Just trying to stay focused and just go out there and play my game. I feel like the last couple of games, plenty of really good chances. Not all of them have gone in, but just stayed with it. Keep shooting. And fortunate that one landed at my feet there and bang it home."

Having scored his 60th goal of the season, Auston Matthews became the only active NHL player to have 2 60-goal seasons. Additionally, he is also the only American-born player to achieve this feat. Matthews talked about his achievements and said -

"It's hard to think about stuff like that, honestly. It's special."

Only 23 players in NHL history have had multiple 60-goal seasons. Matthews has now had 2 60-goal campaigns in his eight seasons.

Only Brett Hull (3), Phil Esposito (4), Mario Lemieux (4), Wayne Gretzky (5) and Mike Bossy (5) have had more 60-goal seasons in their NHL careers, per NHL records.

Other active NHL players on the list of 60+ goals in one season are Connor McDavid (1), David Pastrnak (1), Steven Stamkos (1) and Alex Ovechkin (1).

Auston Matthews' 60 goals lauded by captain and head coach

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares called Auston Matthews "the total package", per Sportsnet's Luke Fox, and lauded his star center,

"I just don't think he sits on it. And I don't think he really sets limits on himself. I think he just wants to continue to get better and work on his game and go out there every night and be consistent and impact it."

Tavares echoed Matthews' emotions of not thinking about the achievements and hitting certain numbers, but instead focusing on the 'big picture', and said,

"Big picture, hitting certain numbers, I don't think it's something he focuses on, but certainly he wants to continue to be one of the best in the world and drive our team and obviously make an impact on the scoresheet with the way he can play the game."

Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe joined in on the praises for Auston Matthews and said,

"He has had an incredible season and has scored in different ways. I am happy for him to get that accomplishment again this season."

Matthews could not get his 60th goal in front of the home crowd at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena but instead got it on his home soil in the United States od America at Buffalo's Keybank Center . Noting the same, Keefe said,

"If you are not going to get it at home, this is probably second best. I loved the way the fans acknowledged it, too."

Auston Matthews is on track to beat his own and the Maple Leafs' record of most goals in one season. The Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers next on April 1.

