Auston Matthews' recent goal drought addressed by Leafs HC 

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe addressed Auston Matthews' recent goal drought.

Matthews, who has six hattricks this season, has only managed a single goal in five games. The 26-year-old star forward has scored 54 goals and is on pace to net 69.

Following the Maple Leafs' practice on Monday, Keefe addressed the break in the schedule and their last game against the Boston Bruins. He mentioned that Auston Matthews had a couple of good scoring opportunities but was unlucky that goals didn't go in for him.

Keefe reckoned Matthews has been in great form this season, but maintaining that historic pace can be tough at times. Nevertheless, the Maple Leafs coach is optimistic that the break will give Matthews a chance to bounce back.

He said (via mapleleafsshotstove.com):

"Specific to Auston, he had at least two maybe three chances, where he is basically in alone on the goalie in Boston. Those didn’t fall for him.

"Things have fallen a lot for him this season, and they will again, but the historic pace that was on is historic for a reason. It is difficult to maintain. I think this break will be good for him"

Auston Matthews on track for winning Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy

Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, one of the prestigious individual accolades given at the end of the NHL regular season, is awarded to the leading goal scorer in the league.

With 54 goals in 43 games, Auston Matthews is the leading candidate for this year's Maurice "Richard" Trophy. San Reinhart (45 goals) of the Florida Panthers and Zach Hyman (43 goals) of the Edmonton Oilers are the other two leading goalscorers this season, behind Reinhart.

Matthews has won the prestigious award twice after leading the league with 60 and 40 goals respectively in 2021 and 2022.

He and the Maple Leafs take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.