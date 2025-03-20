Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews revealed his strategy for defending against reigning MVP Nathan MacKinnon after the Leafs beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1.

MacKinnon, who has an eight-year, $100,800,000 contract, is having another stellar season but was held in check by Matthews and the Leafs defense.

When asked about matching up against one of the league's most dangerous offensive players, Matthews explained:

"He's always a tough guy to go up against. He brings so much speed and power, and everything he does is 100 miles an hour.So he's a tough guy to match up against." Matthews acknowledged.

However, Matthews revealed his game plan for containing the Avalanche superstar.

"Just try to stay above him as much as possible and keep him to the outside. But obviously, he's too good of a player not to get his looks at times. So just try to, like I said, just be on the right side of him, check him hard, and just be aware of when he's on the ice at all times."

Offensively, Auston Matthews also made an impact, scoring Toronto's first goal. Steven Lorentz added the Leafs' second tally, while goalie Joseph Woll made 38 saves in the victory.

Valeri Nichushkin scored for the Avalanche, while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 24 shots.

Auston Matthews’s take on 2-1 win against Avalanche

Matthews put Toronto on the board early in the second period, scoring just 28 seconds in on a power play for a 1-0 lead.

Colorado tied the game 1-1 at 2:48, also on the power play. Valeri Nichushkin capitalized on a pass from Nathan MacKinnon, beating Woll glove side from the slot.

“I think it was just a gritty win. Joe was great for us tonight. They’ve got some high-end speed and skill over there, and I thought we did a good job of when we needed to defend, we checked hard and Woll was there to back us up at the end too.” Auston Matthews said.

In the third period, Steven Lorentz netted a game winner with a shorthanded goal at 2:53 to make it 2-1.

Woll then made a key glove save on Brock Nelson's slot shot at 8:18 to keep the Leafs in front.

The Maple Leafs next take on the New York Rangers on Thursday.

