Auston Matthews' sister Alexandria jumps on viral '6 pics before April ends' social media trend

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified May 01, 2025 12:00 GMT
Auston Matthews
Auston Matthews' sister Alexandria jumps on viral '6 pics before April ends' social media trend

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has two sisters, Alexandria and Breyana. Alexandria Matthews is the oldest of the three and quite active on social media.

On Wednesday, Alexandria hopped on the viral ‘6 pics before the month ends’ trend. She posted a collage of six photos on her Instagram stories, featuring memorable moments from the month of April.

One of the pictures showed a close-up of a fluffy puppy chewing on a toy. Another showed two puppies curled up and asleep next to each other.

“6 pics before April ends,” read the caption of the post.
via Instagram /@alexandriajmatthews
via Instagram /@alexandriajmatthews

A third picture was a mirror selfie of Alexandria holding the puppy. In another click, she was outside in sunglasses holding the dog while standing in front of a city street.

The fifth picture was a close-up of the puppy’s face as looked up with soft brown eyes. The final one showed the puppy sitting in a dog carrier labeled "Robin," lying with a blanket.

Auston Matthews’ sister visited the Warner bros. Studio Tour

Earlier last winter, Auston Matthews’ sister Alexandria visited the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London. She explored The Making of Harry Potter and stopped by the Palace Theatre where “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is performed.

She shared a series of photos and videos from the trip on her Instagram stories. The first image showed the entrance sign, “The Making of Harry Potter,” glowing in blue. Another photo showed the Great Hall decorated for Christmas, with trees, long tables and floating candles. She also shared a shot of mannequins dressed as McGonagall, Dumbledore, and Snape, placed beside a Christmas tree and stained glass windows.

via Instagram/@alexandriajmatthews
via Instagram/@alexandriajmatthews

Alexandria then posted a picture of a wall of wands, each labeled with a character's name, and a cozy room with a Christmas tree and character-themed sweaters. Other photos showed Dumbledore’s office, the door to the Chamber of Secrets and a model of the Knight Bus glowing in colored lights. She also shared snaps of the Hogwarts Express and a scene from Professor Trelawney’s Divination class.

She ended the stories with a photo of the Hogwarts Castle model covered in snow, a picture of the Palace Theatre and a video of the Gringotts Bank dragon breathing fire.

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

