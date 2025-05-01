Auston Matthews' sister Alexandria jumps on viral '6 pics before April ends' social media trend

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has two sisters, Alexandria and Breyana. Alexandria Matthews is the oldest of the three and quite active on social media.
On Wednesday, Alexandria hopped on the viral ‘6 pics before the month ends’ trend. She posted a collage of six photos on her Instagram stories, featuring memorable moments from the month of April.
One of the pictures showed a close-up of a fluffy puppy chewing on a toy. Another showed two puppies curled up and asleep next to each other.
“6 pics before April ends,” read the caption of the post.
A third picture was a mirror selfie of Alexandria holding the puppy. In another click, she was outside in sunglasses holding the dog while standing in front of a city street.
The fifth picture was a close-up of the puppy’s face as looked up with soft brown eyes. The final one showed the puppy sitting in a dog carrier labeled "Robin," lying with a blanket.
Auston Matthews’ sister visited the Warner bros. Studio Tour
Earlier last winter, Auston Matthews’ sister Alexandria visited the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London. She explored The Making of Harry Potter and stopped by the Palace Theatre where “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is performed.
She shared a series of photos and videos from the trip on her Instagram stories. The first image showed the entrance sign, “The Making of Harry Potter,” glowing in blue. Another photo showed the Great Hall decorated for Christmas, with trees, long tables and floating candles. She also shared a shot of mannequins dressed as McGonagall, Dumbledore, and Snape, placed beside a Christmas tree and stained glass windows.
Alexandria then posted a picture of a wall of wands, each labeled with a character's name, and a cozy room with a Christmas tree and character-themed sweaters. Other photos showed Dumbledore’s office, the door to the Chamber of Secrets and a model of the Knight Bus glowing in colored lights. She also shared snaps of the Hogwarts Express and a scene from Professor Trelawney’s Divination class.
She ended the stories with a photo of the Hogwarts Castle model covered in snow, a picture of the Palace Theatre and a video of the Gringotts Bank dragon breathing fire.
