Auston Matthews surprises 19-year-old SJ Sharks rookie with special gift before Toronto Maple Leafs' loss

San Jose Sharks rookie Will Smith received a special gift from Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews. Before the Leafs-Sharks game at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, Matthews visited the Sharks’ locker room and gave Smith one of his hockey sticks.

According to TSN’s Mark Masters, Smith — who grew up watching Matthews play and was excited to meet him for the second time — received the stick Monday morning.

“It was cool. Obviously grew up watching him a bit... It was nice, and I got a stick too, so it’s pretty cool,” Smith told TSN.

The 19-year-old Smith, who turns 20 on March 17, also expressed being a fan of Mitch Marner and William Nylander while growing up.

Talking about Marner's playmaking, he said:

"When he (Marner) is out there, he is always making something happen. And, obviously, making his linemate better. So it's pretty cool to watch."

On Nylander, Smith added:

"He is just silky out there — (he) makes plays. And he's got a little bit of flash to him. So, it's pretty cool to watch."

The Sharks sit last in the league standings with a record of 16-37-9. However, Smith has been playing well, recording 10 goals and 18 assists. He and 2024 first overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini form the Sharks’ offensive core.

Auston Matthews and the Leafs lost 3-2 in shootout to the Sharks

The San Jose Sharks defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in a shootout, ending their eight-game losing streak. Auston Matthews recorded six shots on goal but failed to score in 25:55 of ice time. However, he contributed a power-play assist, extending his point streak to seven games.

Speaking about the loss, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said,

“It’s disappointing, any loss is disappointing. A 2-0 lead, we are in a good spot to close it out and we didn’t do the job. We had a chance in OT with the power play and couldn’t get one.”

John Tavares opened the scoring at 8:28 of the second period, redirecting Marner’s shot on a power play. Matthew Knies made it 2-0 at 19:55, pushing in a loose puck after an Auston Matthews shot.

Jack Thompson put the Sharks on the board at 2:23 of the third period, firing a rebound past Anthony Stolarz. At 10:10, Alexander Wennberg set up Tyler Toffoli for a tap-in, tying the game 2-2.

Toronto had a power play in overtime but failed to convert. The game went to a shootout, where San Jose secured the win. Sharks goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves to stifle the Leafs’ offense.

