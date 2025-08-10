Auston Matthews takes inspiration from Mitch Marner and other Maple Leafs players to participate in Hockey Night Brampton 2025 charity game

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews will participate in the Hockey Night Brampton charity event taking place on August 20, 2025, at the CAA Centre.The event, launched by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown in 2019, has already seen the involvement of several Maple Leafs stars, including Mitch Marner (now with Vegas), Max Domi and John Tavares. Matthews is excited to join the cause and make a lasting impact on the city.&quot;I’m honoured and excited to be part of Hockey Night in Brampton this year. It’s always special to give back to the community through the game that has given us so much.&quot; Matthews said (per thehockeynews).&quot;Seeing guys like Mitch, John and Max take part in the past made it clear how important this cause is. I’m looking forward to hitting the ice and being part of an incredible night for the fans.&quot;The 2024 edition of Hockey Night in Brampton was a huge success, generating more than $14 million in support of the Osler Foundation.This year’s roster features an impressive mix of talent, with players such as Ryan Getzlaf, Owen Power, Taylor and Darren Raddysh and Terry Ryan, along with former Maple Leafs greats Curtis Joseph, Mark Giordano and Owen Nolan joining the team captains on the ice.Fans react to Auston Matthews participation in Hockey Night Brampton 2025 charity gameThe announcement of Auston Matthews' participation in the highly anticipated Hockey Night Brampton 2025 charity game has excited hockey fans.Fans expressed their enthusiasm for Matthews' involvement. One fan exclaimed:&quot;It's going to be an unforgettable night!&quot; wrote on X.Another fan shared:&quot;Just bought my ticket. So many great players will be there in Brampton...can't wait!&quot; on X.Here are more fan reactions:&quot;Hell yeah! Brampton is a city of nearly 800k people and only has 1 real hospital. Love to see my captain joining the initiative to change that&quot; one fan wrote&quot;Nice! We went last year and it was fun. They raised a ton of money, hopefully this year is even more successful&quot; antoher fan wrote.&quot;Can't wait!&quot; a user commented.&quot;Absolutely awesome. Great job mayor Brown. Cant wait.&quot; another user wrote.Despite dealing with an undisclosed injury throughout the season, Auston Matthews got 33 goals and 45 assists in 67 regular-season games.