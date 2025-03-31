  • home icon
  "Auston Matthews was terrific": NHL insider gives in-depth insight into Toronto Maple Leafs' recent performance

“Auston Matthews was terrific”: NHL insider gives in-depth insight into Toronto Maple Leafs’ recent performance

By Tushaar Kuthiala
Modified Mar 31, 2025 19:09 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates as he skates around the net after scoring the go ahead goal past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35). (Credit: IMAGN)

NHL insider Darren Dreger praised Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews' performance during the team's back-to-back games this weekend. During Monday's edition of TSN's "First Up" podcast, Dreger dissected the Maple Leafs' tactics, which saw them win away games against the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“I thought Auston Matthews in that group was terrific in that game, and then they followed it up against Anaheim and you also have your goaltenders participate, too, right?” Dreger said. “The one-two punch. So I think there's a lot of positives to take away.
“The Lorenz goal, yeah, sure. Max Domi seems to be chipping in more offensively. Auston Matthews, man, for me, he's been really, really good and battling, really, really battling. (Philippe) Myers has been super consistent. (John) Tavares, super consistent. Willie (William Nylander), I mean, he's kicked his game to a new level.”
The Maple Leafs had three straight games on the road on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. After losing 6-5 in overtime to the San Jose Sharks, the team bounced back with a 3-1 win against the LA Kings and a 3-2 victory against the Ducks.

Matthews had a goal and an assist in Saturday's game and John Tavares scored a double.

“I thought we just stayed patient,” Matthews said via NHL.com. “They’re a really good team, especially here at home, and we didn’t get frustrated. We just continued to push, continued to work.”
Maple Leafs extend division lead with 3-2 win over Anaheim Ducks

Toronto Maple Leafs players Max Domi, Mitch Marner and Steven Lorentz were on the scoresheet during Sunday's 3-2 win against the Ducks. They also extended their advantage at the top of the Atlantic Division to three points after the Florida Panthers' 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

"I thought the team competed hard tonight," Toronto coach Craig Berube said via NHL.com. "I thought we were a little tired and gassed, or it looked like it anyway, but we did a good job defending. We did what we had to do to win the game."

Lorentz, who has four game-winners among his seven goals this season, did so again on Sunday at 11:35 in the third period. The Leafs also put up a strong defensive display, with goalie Joseph Woll making 29 saves.

