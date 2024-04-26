Auston Matthews and two others to be honored at 2024 NHL regular season awards show

Auston Matthews, Nikita Kucherov and Connor Hellebuyck will be honored in a half-hour special premiering on NHL Network on Saturday, April 27 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

"The NHL to celebrate Auston Matthews, Nikita Kucherov and Connor Hellebuyck in '2024 NHL Regular Season Awards Show,'” NHL Public Relations shared on X.

Hosted by Kathryn Tappen and Jason Demers, and produced by NHL Productions, the event promises to celebrate excellence in hockey.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthews will be honored for his outstanding performance. Matthews bagged his third consecutive Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in the last four seasons. He is consolidating his position as one of the best goal scorers in the league.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov will be honored for his outstanding season. He earned his second personal Art Ross Trophy.

Additionally, Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets will receive recognition for his stellar performance between the pipes, He earned the team's first William M. Jennings Trophy.

Matthews and Hellebuyck will be interviewed. The show will also feature highlights from the thrilling 2023-2024 regular season, showcasing the best moments and standout performances around the league.

After its debut on NHL Network, fans can watch the show on the NHL’s YouTube channel. With these actions, hockey enthusiasts from around the world can join in the celebration of the outstanding athletes.

The 2024 NHL Regular Season Awards Show will feature Steve Mayer's and Ray Jacobs' production.

Auston Matthews and Leafs lost 4-2 to Bruins

Brad Marchand was pivotal in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs. He broke a tie midway through the third period, securing a 4-2 victory for the Bruins.

Marchand's goal, assisted by Danton Heinen, followed Todd Bertuzzi's tying goal for Toronto. Marchand also contributed an empty-netter and an assist in the game. His agitating style drew criticism from the Maple Leafs, particularly coach Sheldon Keefe, who expressed frustration at Marchand's ability to draw penalties.

“I don’t think there’s another player in this series that gets away with taking out Bertuzzi’s legs the way that he does,” Keefe said

Despite Toronto's efforts, including a goal by Matthew Knies and 28 saves by goalie Ilya Samsonov, they fell short. Jake DeBrusk and Trent Frederic scored for Boston, while Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves.

Toronto struggled on the power play, going 0 for 5 in the game and 1 for 11 in the series. With Game 4 set for Saturday, Boston leads the series 2-1, with Marchand's performance proving decisive in this tightly contested matchup.