Auston Matthews wants $1.3 billion worth legendary golfer to join Toronto Maple Leafs for a night

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews recently shared his answer to a fun question in an interview with Johnny Lazarus. When asked which non-hockey player he would add to the team for a night, he said, "Tiger Woods."

Woods is one of the greatest golfers ever. According to Forbes, his net worth is $1.3 billion as of Saturday. Matthews’ choice shows he respects top athletes, even in other sports.

Matthews is going through a scoring slump. In Thursday’s game against the Florida Panthers, he played 21:42 minutes and took three shots on goal but did not score. This was his third straight game without a goal. So far this season, he has scored 23 goals. Last season, he scored 69 goals, the most in almost 30 years.

During the interview, Matthews also talked about music, movies and other players. When asked about his favorite Justin Bieber song for karaoke, he first picked "Baby" but later changed to "Beauty and a Beat." He said Filip Forsberg has the best mustache in sports and called John Tavares the most superstitious player on the Leafs. His favorite romantic comedy is "Crazy, Stupid, Love," and he said Jack Hughes has the most "aura" in the NHL.

Martin Biron asked Auston Matthews and others to play with emotions

TSN analyst Martin Biron says that Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander need to show more effort on the ice. The Toronto Maple Leafs have won only one of their last five games. On Thursday, they lost 3–2 against the Florida Panthers, who are four points ahead of the Leafs in the Atlantic.

Marner leads the Leafs with 80 points and 59 assists and Nylander has scored 36 goals. Biron said stats don’t matter if players don’t perform in big moments. He mentioned that Max Domi played with energy, but the Leafs' core players need to do more.

"Matthews, you need to step up," Biron said. " I know you've been banged up this year, and the production isn't where you would want it to be. But emotionally, you need to be involved. Marner, Nylander, Rielly—everybody. The core has to emotionally be involved against a playoff-type atmosphere in a game against the Ottawa Senators."

With an important game coming up against Ottawa, Biron called on Matthews, Marner, Nylander and Morgan Rielly to play with more urgency.

