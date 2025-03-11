Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood's wife Brittany drops 5-word reaction to husband's incredible shutout performance against Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood's wife Brittany celebrated her husband shutting out the Chicago Blackhawks in Monday's game. Brittany shared photos and videos and even reposted a pic originally shared by the NHL's account.

On Tuesday, Brittany shared a virtual card on Instagram featuring Wedgewood.

“Go off then I guess,” Brittany wrote.

(Credit: IG/@britttanywedgewood)

The NHL’s Instagram account also posted a photo of Wedgewood and captioned it:

“DOWN, BUT NOT OUT! 😱”

On Monday, Wedgewood managed to block Blackhawks' star player Connor Bedard’s shot with his left pad despite falling after getting tangled up with Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach. It is a strong contender for the "Save of the Season," according to commentators.

The Avalanche won the game 3-0. Wedgewood made 20 saves during his second shutout of the season.

Avs star Nathan MacKinnon had two assists on the night and crossed the 1,000-point milestone in the NHL.

“I think it's cool. It's fun to accomplish something with friends and teammates and stuff,” MacKinnon said via NHL. “... You want team success. You want everyone to celebrate accomplishments and wins and everything like that. This thing is just for me, but it's a long road [with] ups and downs. Definitely a cool moment though.”

MacKinnon, who was the Avs No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, broke a host of other records on the night. He became the first player from his draft to reach 1,000 points. He also achieved a 20 home-game point streak for the second time in his career, becoming the seventh player in the league to do so.

Scott Wedgewood's wife shares clip of his incredible glove save

Brittany Wedgewood also shared a highlight reel originally posted by the NHL's Instagram account on Tuesday. It featured a moment from the second period of Monday’s game when Chicago Blackhawks player Nick Foligno tried to slide the puck into the goal from close range, only for Wedgewood to deny him with a brilliant glove save.

“WEDGE-WALL 🧱,” the post caption read.

This was the eighth time Wedgewood achieved a shutout during his NHL career. The netminder has played 147 games and has 56 wins with a goals-against average of 2.92. He has also played for the Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators.

