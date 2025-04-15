Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood shares hilarious clip of Mackenzie Blackwood crashing Charlie Coyle's interview

Colorado Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood shared a bit of locker-room laughter on Instagram inspired by his new teammates, Mackenzie Blackwood and Charlie Coyle.

The team was all smiles after Sunday’s 4-2 win at Anaheim. During a postgame interview, Coyle, another recent addition to the Avalanche, couldn’t hide his laughter when Blackwood crashed the party.

While Coyle was attempting to concentrate on an interviewer’s question, Blackwood jokingly blared,

“Charlie, you bit my finger, and it really hurt,” Blackwood playfully shouted to Coyle.

Wedgewood shared snippets of the interview on his Instagram story.

Charlie Coyle reacting to MacKenzie Blackwood (via Instagram/@wedgewall).

This can perhaps be a tribute and pun referring to the iconic “Charlie bit my finger!” A 2007 YouTube video that received over 800 million views.

Wedgewood, Blackwood, and Coyle are all recent additions to Colorado’s roster.

Wedgewood is in his seventh NHL season and was traded from Nashville to Colorado in December for goalie Justus Annunen and for a sixth-round draft pick in 2025. Wedgewood has started 18 games for the Avalanche and racked up 13 wins along the way, including an 18-save effort in Sunday’s victory.

About a week after adding Wedgewood to the team, Blackwood was acquired in a trade from the Sharks. At the end of 2024, he signed a five-year contract with the Avalanche. The other half of the duo between the pipes for Colorado, Blackwood, has started 36 games and has 22 wins.

The newest addition of all three, Coyle, was traded from the Bruins last month after spending the previous seven seasons with the franchise. The center is an NHL veteran of 13 seasons who played in Minnesota before joining Boston. He is fitting in nicely with his new squad, recording 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) through 19 games.

The team has even more to smile about. The Avalanche (49-29-4) have punched their ticket to the postseason for an eighth straight year. With 102 points through 82 games, they enter the playoffs as the third seed in the Central Division.

Mackenzie Blackwood struggling ahead of playoffs

Five days after being traded by the Sharks, Mackenzie Blackwood made his debut with the Avalanche on Dec. 14, and he did not disappoint the home crowd in Colorado. The 6-foot-4 Ontario native stopped 37 shots in the 5-2 victory over the Predators to claim his first win with the team.

The Avs went on to win six of their first seven games with Blackwood in goal. He is 22-12-3 with a 2.33 GAA in 37 games (36 starts) with Colorado.

However, he is in a bit of a slump ahead of the playoffs. He's lost each of his last three starts, surrendering 12 goals during that span.

