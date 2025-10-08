  • home icon
By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 08, 2025 12:30 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Josh Mason had a huge hit on Warren Foegele before he got into a fight with Mike Malott (Source: Imagn)

Colorado Avalanche's Josh Manson celebrated his 34th birthday in style, engaging in a fight with Los Angeles Kings' Jeff Malott, brother of Mike Malott, after laying a hit on Warren Foegele. The hit was a major game-changing play that gave the team the momentum going into the first break

Manson roughed Foegele near the center line as the Kings player immediately fell to the ground. Jolted he rushed back to his dugout. Malott stood up for his teammate as he dropped his gloves against Manson. The two engaged in a fight in 92 seconds left on the clock in the scoreless first period.

The Avalanche came back fighting in the second period with Martin Necas, Sam Malinski, and Artturi Lehkonen scoring for the team. Both teams scored once in the fourth period as Colorado held on for a 4-1 win.

After the game, Manson's hit received praise from his teammates. Fellow D-man Cale Makar spoke about how his teammate can bite the bullet.

"It was kind of my the blind spot where I was sitting on the bench," Makar said. "Obviously I knew it was big because they fight after. So but yeah, Manson's the guy that's going to step up and play like that, and he owns the consequences. So it's good for him. And yeah, it was good to see."
Veteran Gabe Landeskog had similar comments about Manson fighting fire with fire.

"...I thought Manson did a great job," Landeskog said. "Manson was at the end of his shift, and the other guy was fresh off the bench. So that's not a good feeling for Josh Manson, but I thought he did great, and I thought our team was able to feed off of it. Sometimes that's what it takes to kind of get you going, and a big hit like that kind of change momentum our way."
Nathan MacKinnon sets Avalanche franchise record with assist

Nathan MacKinnon broke a tie with Joe Sakic for most points in the Avalanche's franchise history. His assist on the first goal by Martin Necas in the second period gave him his 1,016th point for the club in 871 games.

“He means a ton,” captain Landeskog said of MacKinnon. “He drives our team on a nightly basis, offensively. ... Just so many things he does so well, and I’m not surprised that he’s, yet again, breaking another franchise record. You know, it’s just kind of what he does, so exciting to see.”

MacKinnon would get another assist later in the period on Lehkonen's goal that put the game behind the Kings at 3-0 for Colorado. The team will be looking to carry the momentum against the Utah Mammoth in its next game.

