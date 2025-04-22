Defenseman Cale Makar dismissed concerns about ice quality following the Colorado Avalanche's 4-3 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round series.
The contest was a close, back-and-forth affair, with both teams trading opportunities. The Stars trailed 3-2 after two periods but leveled the score in the third, forcing overtime. Colin Blackwell secured the victory with his debut playoff goal for Dallas.
Cale Makar acknowledged that the Avalanche had the edge for parts of the first two periods, while admitting that defensive miscues allowed the Stars to capitalize.
"I mean, at times it's gonna be the ebbs and flows of the game. Obviously, you gotta say you can kill through the whole thing," said Makar post-game. "And there were times where we had good chances, and the couple times where we got sloppy defensively, they're very opportunistic teams, so they're gonna capitalize."
Addressing instances of player slipping, Makar downplayed any issues with ice at the American Airlines Center:
"No. I mean, the ice here is usually not one of the better ones, but it is what it is. Everybody's playing on the same sheet, so definitely not a factor," he added.
The best-of-seven-game series between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars is tied 1-1. Both teams will head to Denver for Game 3 at Ball Arena on Wednesday. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Cale Makar and the Avs drop Game 2 to Stars
Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring for the Avalanche after putting them ahead 1-0 on the power play at 8:48 into the first period. With less than a minute remaining in the period, Tyler Seguin capitalized on the power play to make it 1-1 for the Stars.
Thomas Harley put the hosts ahead 2-1 at 3:40 into the second period. Jack Drury then tied it 2-2 for the Avalanche before Logan O'Connor's goal at 19:27 restored the Avs' lead to 3-2 before the final period.
Evgeni Dadonov leveled the score 3-3 for Dallas, forcing overtime, where Blackwell scored the winner for the hosts. Sam Steel notched two points for the Stars, and goaltender Jake Oettinger made 34 saves with a .919 save percentage.
Cale Makar picked up an assist in the game to bring his series tally to two points in as many games.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama