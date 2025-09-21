Colorado Avalanche forward Martin Necas has cleared the air after rumors suggested he wasn’t happy in Colorado.Necas is entering the final year of the two-year, $13 million contract signed with the Hurricanes. He came to the Avalanche in January as a part of a three-team deal that sent Mikko Rantanen to Carolina.In June, NHL insider Nick Kypreos listed Necas as a player to watch in the offseason, noting:“There was a sense Necas wasn’t overly thrilled with his experience in Colorado and that he wanted to explore other options,” Kypreos said. (per Sportsnet)He also questioned how patient the Avalanche would be if contract talks dragged on this summer.On Saturday, after the third day of training camp, Necas pushed back on those reports.&quot;I don't know where that came from. I think it’s a great place here, probably one of the best in the NHL to be honest for living, and, yeah, I don’t know where that came from,&quot; Martin Necas said.Necas split last season between the Hurricanes and the Avalanche, appearing in 79 games and finishing with 27 goals and 83 points.During camp, Necas skated with Group 2 alongside Artturi Lehkonen and Brock Nelson. The Avalanche play their first preseason game on Monday against the Utah Mammoth.NHL insider Frank Seravalli compares Martin Necas' situation with Mikko RantanenNHL insider Frank Seravalli drew parallels between Martin Necas’ current situation and the one the Avalanche faced with Mikko Rantanen last year before he got traded to the Hurricanes.On NHL Insider Notebook, Seravalli said.&quot;I'm fascinated by what happens with Marty Necas and the Avs. Because they're right back in the same situation that they were this time last year with Mikko Rantanen. Didn't want to pay him what he was due, they ended up moving him well before the trade deadline back in January.”Seravalli pointed out that Necas is a player producing above a point per game, and now he's seeking a new contract.If Necas posts another season at that level, Seravalli believes he would be in line for a contract worth around $10 million annually. That could put GM Chris MacFarland and the Avalanche right back in the same bind they had faced before.