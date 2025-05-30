Awestruck Cole Caufield drops 4-word reaction as Trevor Zegras models Greyson's summer collection in latest photoshoot

This summer, Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras modeled for Greyson Clothiers as part of their Summer 2025 collection titled “Off Zeason.” Fellow NHLer and Habs forward Cole Caufield was in absolute awe after the brand posted a carousel of photos featuring Zegras’ latest shoot.

Trevor Zegras is a brand ambassador for the company and part of their "Pack Leaders" group. The campaign featured Zegras in stylish outfits, with photos taken at Ditch Plains, a popular surf spot.

Greyson Clothiers shared a few snaps of the Ducks star on their Instagram account on Thursday.

“Off Zeason” presented by Trevor Zegras for Greyson Summer XXV,” read the caption of the post.

Cole Caufield took to the comment section and wrote:

“There’s just no way.”

via Instagram /@greysonclothiers

One of the clicks saw Zegras lying shirtless by a pool with floaties, a hockey helmet and sunglasses. Another showed him in a hockey jersey bending down to putt on a golf course.

A third showed him lying on the green in a cap and casual clothes aiming a putt. Another showed him mid-swing on a tennis court wearing a white polo and shorts. One of the last slides saw Zegras relaxing by the pool in a dark outfit and sunglasses, holding a cocktail.

Cole Caufield opened up on being a ‘veteran’ in Montreal

During the Habs season-exit interview, Cole Caufield reflected on his individual and the team’s collective performance. Caufield mentioned that he feels he made progress and learned a lot.

He said he was proud of how the team stuck together and kept fighting, and mentioned that he tried to help lead and do whatever he could for the group. Caufield had 37 goals, 33 assists and a plus-minus of +9 in 82 games this season for the Habs.

When asked if he thinks of himself as a veteran already, the 24-year-old said:

“I don’t think there’s, you know, you’d say that. I think it’s just growing as a leader, um, as, as a teammate. So I think I just want to, you know, keep helping the group, keep pushing the group. And, uh, you know I think we got a lot of leaders on this team. And, you know, might be a veteran compared to some of the guys on the team.”

“But, you know, I just look at it as, you know, a little bit more experienced. But, you know, we’re all in this together,” he added.

He also mentioned that the team will build on how they finished. Caufield claimed next year will be harder because all teams are getting better, but he believes they’re ready for the challenge.

