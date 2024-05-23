"Awful call": Paul Bissonnette irate at Florida Panthers goal disallowed for goalie interference

Former NHLer Paul Bissonnette expressed discontent about the Florida Panthers' goal being disallowed due to goalie interference. The incident happened during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers at MSG on Wednesday.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson appeared to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead at 8:45 of the third period after scoring a wrist shot from the left circle. However, the Blue Shirts challenged the play, claiming goalie interference.

The play went for a video review, after which it was revealed that Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg had obstructed Igor Shesterkin's ability to defend the goal, leading to the call on the ice being overturned.

Here's a video of the play:

Expand Tweet

Paul Bissonnette was livid about the goal being nullified due to goalie interference. He tweeted to vent his frustration regarding the decision and labeled it an "awful" call:

"Awful call. Another one missed. I knew the Rangers were going to get an insane call their way. He’s pushed into him."

Expand Tweet

The NHL clarified in its explanation that the Panthers' Ryan Lomberg went into the crease and accidentally made contact with the Rangers' Igor Shesterkin, affecting his ability to perform his goalie duties.

Expand Tweet

The ruling was based on Rule 69.1, which specifies that goals should only be disallowed if an attacking player, through positioning or contact, hinders the goalie's freedom of movement within the crease or ability to defend the goal.

Also Read: What is the NHL goalie interference rule?

Paul Bissonnette picks winner between the Rangers and the Panthers for ECF series

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at New York Rangers

Paul Bissonnette predicted that the Rangers-Panthers series to go all the way to seven games. He reckons Florida is a better team on paper in terms of position-to-position matchups.

However, Bisoonette highlighted the importance of factors like magic and the Rangers' ability to win even when Adam Fox wasn't at his best in the previous round:

"I think it's going to go the distance and reach seven games. From position to position, overall, Florida is the better team on paper.

"But it comes back to that magic and the fact that they were able to win last round without Fox playing to his full capability," Bisoonette said.

Paul Bissonnette expressed his support for the Rangers and predicted that the Blue Shirts would win the series in seven games:

"I'm still riding with the Rangers as much as I hate their guts. They are a team of destiny. Rangers in seven."

The Florida Panthers shut out the New York Rangers 3-0 to take a 1-0 lead in the seven-game Eastern Conference final series at the MSG on Wednesday. Game 2 is scheduled on Friday at the MSG.