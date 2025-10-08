  • home icon
  • "Awful look for Kings fans": Social media reacts as Corey Perry gets booed by LA fanbase before home opener

"Awful look for Kings fans": Social media reacts as Corey Perry gets booed by LA fanbase before home opener

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 08, 2025 06:04 GMT
2025 Stanley Cup Final - Game Five
Social media reacts as Corey Perry gets booed by LA fanbase before home opener

Fans on social media reacted to the loud boos directed at veteran Corey Perry from the LA Kings fan base before the season opener against the Colorado Avalanche at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

Perry joined the Kings earlier this summer after spending two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers have been a significant playoff obstacle for the Kings, eliminating them in the first round of the Western Conference series for four consecutive years.

This could be one reason for the fans' reaction, in addition to Perry's previous tenure with the Anaheim Ducks, a major rival of the Kings.

Here's how fans on X (formerly called Twitter) reacted to Corey Perry being loudly booed. One tweeted:

"Awful look for Kings fans."
Another chimed in:

"The stain Edmonton left on the Kings is HUGE and it's showing. Y'all gotta let this go, let him at least finish his career in peace."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"I don’t understand people who are still upset with this. Hopefully the boos were a joke and he laughed but everyone should be glad he’s on our side now," a third fan wrote."
"Ducks and kings fans agreeing that Corey Perry on the Kings just ain’t right," one X user posted.
"He will forever be shunned by me. Not a King, never should have been a King. Luc should have known better," another fan posted.
"It’s done. Let’s move on. He better bring it when spOilers come to town," another chimed.
Corey Perry did not play in LA Kings' opener against Colorado Avalanche

Corey Perry did not play in the LA Kings' 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in their season opener on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old sustained a knee injury during the preseason and subsequently underwent surgery. According to reports, Perry is expected to return to the lineup late in October.

Perry has won the Stanley Cup once with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007 but has lost five finals since then. He would hope to end that unwanted record if the Kings reach the Stanley Cup Final this season.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
