"Awful look for Kings fans": Social media reacts as Corey Perry gets booed by LA fanbase before home opener

Fans on social media reacted to the loud boos directed at veteran Corey Perry from the LA Kings fan base before the season opener against the Colorado Avalanche at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.Perry joined the Kings earlier this summer after spending two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers have been a significant playoff obstacle for the Kings, eliminating them in the first round of the Western Conference series for four consecutive years.This could be one reason for the fans' reaction, in addition to Perry's previous tenure with the Anaheim Ducks, a major rival of the Kings.Here's how fans on X (formerly called Twitter) reacted to Corey Perry being loudly booed. One tweeted:&quot;Awful look for Kings fans.&quot;Jack Weber @Jackweber_LINK@NHLRussell Awful look for Kings fansAnother chimed in:&quot;The stain Edmonton left on the Kings is HUGE and it's showing. Y'all gotta let this go, let him at least finish his career in peace.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;I don’t understand people who are still upset with this. Hopefully the boos were a joke and he laughed but everyone should be glad he’s on our side now,&quot; a third fan wrote.&quot;&quot;Ducks and kings fans agreeing that Corey Perry on the Kings just ain’t right,&quot; one X user posted.&quot;He will forever be shunned by me. Not a King, never should have been a King. Luc should have known better,&quot; another fan posted.&quot;It’s done. Let’s move on. He better bring it when spOilers come to town,&quot; another chimed.Corey Perry did not play in LA Kings' opener against Colorado AvalancheCorey Perry did not play in the LA Kings' 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in their season opener on Tuesday.The 40-year-old sustained a knee injury during the preseason and subsequently underwent surgery. According to reports, Perry is expected to return to the lineup late in October.Perry has won the Stanley Cup once with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007 but has lost five finals since then. He would hope to end that unwanted record if the Kings reach the Stanley Cup Final this season.