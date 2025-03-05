“Baby sister arriving this summer”: Tage Thompson’s wife Rachel announces third pregnancy with adorable family photoshoot

Buffalo Sabres alternate captain Tage Thompson and his wife, Rachel, are about to welcome a new member into their family. On Tuesday, Rachel announced her third pregnancy with a carousel of pictures from their family photoshoot.

One of the pictures showed Tage and Rachel posing down a hallway, with their pet dog, Buff, following behind, while Tage held the ultrasound photos. Another picture showed them sitting in the living room with their two kids, Brooks and Baker, looking at the ultrasound pictures together.

"Baby sister arriving this summer 🌸 we cant wait to meet you 🤍," Rachel captioned the post.

A close-up photo showed Brooks standing next to Tage’s legs, smiling while his dad held the ultrasound strip. Another picture showed Rachel standing barefoot in a fitted gray dress, cradling her baby bump while holding the ultrasound photos.

One of the clicks showed Rachel sitting on wooden stairs, resting her hand on her belly, while Baker stood by a window. Another snap had Tage Thompson sitting on a couch, holding Baker in his lap as the child looked at the ultrasound pictures.

In the next snap, Rachel stood near the landing of the stairs while Tage sat on the stairway as their son, Baker, walked toward his mother. Another picture had the whole family posing near a large window. The last image showed a close-up of Rachel and Tage’s hands resting on her baby bump.

Tage Thompson’s wife Rachel battled bone cancer

Rachel Thompson was diagnosed with chondrosarcoma nearly six years ago. The diagnosis came after a biopsy on her right leg revealed that she needed immediate surgery to prevent the rare bone cancer from spreading.

The news was devastating for the couple. Tage Thompson, who was out for dinner with his teammates when he received Rachel’s call, recalled the moment as life-changing. Fortunately for the couple, Rachel underwent surgery soon after, and the procedure was successful.

“I think the biggest takeaway is how positive she was during her battle,” recalled Tage. “She was always looking at the silver lining.” [H/T NHLPA]

Rachel earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut in 2019 and was part of the UConn dance team. Tage and Rachel began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Halloween party, and they got engaged on June 6, 2020. The couple married in summer 2021 and have since welcomed two kids.

