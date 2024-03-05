"Bad move" "Should’ve done this months ago": Lindy Ruff fired by New Jersey Devils after loss to Kings leaves fans divided

The New Jersey Devils made a coaching change on Monday, relieving Lindy Ruff of his duties amid the team's recent struggles. Assistant coach Travis Green has been appointed the interim head coach, with fans reacting to Ruff's dismissal.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald said following the 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday:

“I hold our entire organization to the highest levels of accountability to focus on being a competitive team that expects to be a perennial playoff contender,” Fitzgerald said.

“Unfortunately, we are not currently at that level, and I needed to make this decision.”

The Devils have lost five of their last seven games, including back-to-back losses. With a tight race in the Eastern Conference wild-card standings, they are eight points behind the final playoff spot, with 64 points in 61 games.

The decision to fire Lindy Ruff as head coach of the New Jersey Devils has stirred mixed reactions among fans. One tweeted:

"Will be looked back on as a bad move"

Another chimed in, echoing different sentiments:

"Should've done this months ago"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Fitzgerald acknowledged the difficulty of parting ways with Lindy Ruff, recognizing his contributions to developing young players and his qualities. Ruff had been with the Devils since the start of the 2020–21 season, leading them to their first playoff appearance since 2018 but endured a first-round exit last season.

The decision comes after a disappointing stretch for the Devils, winning only two games since mid-February and conceding multiple goals in all their recent defeats. The move reflects the team's determination to address their performance issues as they strive for playoff contention.

Who is Travis Green? The new coach after Lindy Ruff's firing

At 53, Travis Gree­n takes over as the te­mporary head coach of the New Je­rsey Devils, stepping in for Lindy Ruff. Ge­neral manager Tom Fitzgerald made­ him the associate coach on Jun. 22, 2023, thanks to his ample­ coaching experience.

Green­ was in charge of the Vancouver Canucks from 2017-18 to 2021-22, posting a 133-147-34 record. Unde­r him, the Canucks made the Se­cond Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, following a strong 36-27-6 regular se­ason.

Before the NHL, his coaching journey began with the­ Utica Comets in the AHL betwe­en 2013-14 and 2016-17. There, he­ found regular success with at least 35 victorie­s each season. It's remarkable­ that he steere­d the team twice to the­ playoffs, including a spot in the 2014-15 Calder Cup finals.

Gree­n started coaching the WHL's Portland Winterhawks in 2012-13, serving as their te­mporary head coach. Under him, they won the­ WHL Championship and made the Memorial Cup final.

Be­fore coaching, Green was an NHL playe­r, playing 970 regular-season game­s, scoring 455 points. He playe­d in seven playoffs and registered 21 points in 56 game­s.

Green and Fitzgerald go way back, as they were te­ammates on several NHL te­ams. Their strong bond from playing together could be a huge plus in Green's new role with the­ Devils.