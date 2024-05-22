"Bahl bahl Johnson sent me": NHL community's best reactions to hilarious fan-made lines compilation of correlated player names

The NHL community on the internet has been having a blast reacting to the viral post on Reddit about players with super unique and hilarious names. A Reddit user, r/tegsfan, came up with a hilarious compilation of lines featuring correlated player names.

The post has been a massive hit on the platform and was even crowned the top meme on the r/hockeymemes Reddit handle. Moreover, the user of the viral meme also received the special meme "Kingflair for the Week."

The last line on the slide is the most unique and hilarious one. It is called "A Man" and is designed in a body-themed shape. What makes it even funnier is the placement of Kevin Bahl and Tyler Johnson within this line, hilariously placed at the body's groin area.

Source:r/hockeymemes/reddit

NHL fans couldn't contain their amusement as they reacted to the "A Man" line:

"Bahl bahl johnson sent me," one fan said.

"Had me nodding along for the first one. Materials got me good. Last one sent me. This is excellent," another commented.

"I don’t think I’ve laughed harder than seeing the last one 😂 this is top-tier," said another.

The user created a fun and themed lineup of NHL players with the name Connor, including, Connor Bedard, Connor McDavid, Kyle Connor, Connor Zary, Connor McMichael, Connor Brown, Connor Murphy, Connor Clifton, Connor Carrick, Connor Mackey, and Connor Hellebuyck.

One fan reacting to the "The Connors" line wrote:

"Sadly it turns out that cooler Connors just ends up being the three of them sharing 6 beers from the cooler Logan brought. He didn't have ice but he had a few ice packs."

"Honestly the best post on this sub. Went from being disappointed Garland wasn't on the first page to laughing my ass off on the last," another chimed in.

"Scrolling through these like “oh my god this is great” and then I got to the last one and lost it. A+, 10/10, 100%, would uncontrollably giggle at again,_ one Reddit user posted.

In the second NHL line, the user took the meme to another level by creating a line based on players' names that are also materials. The line is known as "The Materials," consisting of Mark Stone, Miles Wood, Sam Steel, Cody Glass, and Ian Cole.

Names of other NHL lines on viral Reddit post

In the third line, the user put together a group of NHL players who either have animal nicknames or share similarities with animals in their surnames.

The user has named the line "The Animals," featuring Brad Marchand (Rat), Nathan MacKinnon (Dogg), Alex DeBrincat (Cat), Adam Fox, and Alex Lyon.

The fourth line is called "Snacks". This NHL line consists of players who have names that are associated with various snacks. The players included in this line are Jake Bean, David Pastrnak, Tyson Barrie, Shane Pinto, and Brandon Hagel.