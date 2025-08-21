"Bargain in the long run" "Do Bedard next": NHL fans react as Blackhawks sign Frank Nazar on 7-year, $46.2M deal

The Chicago Blackhawks signed forward Frank Nazar to a seven-year contract worth $46.2 million, according to insider Frank Seravalli. The contract extension will begin in the 2026-27 season. Nazar, drafted 13th in 2022, played college hockey at the University of Michigan before joining the Blackhawks.
He has completed one full season with the Blackhawks. In 2024-25, Nazar appeared in 53 games, recording 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points. His plus-minus rating of -11 showed room for improvement defensively, but he contributed in several areas.
After Seravalli shared the news on X, fans reacted quickly.
"A bargain for the team in the long run," a fan called the extension a bargain, especially with the salary cap expected to rise.
"Do Bedard next," another said pointing to Connor Bedard’s upcoming contract situation.
"kid cashed in , having said that , with the cap going up and his potential upside , this can actually be a bargain for the Blackhawks long term," one X user said.
Here are some more reactions from fans on X.
"That's gonna be one of the best contracts in the league," a fan said.
"This is a great deal imo. Lot of potential on his game and knowing what he can bring after spending a bit of last season in Rockford really helped him adjust to the pro game. They have confidence in him, awesome deal," another fan pointed out.
"Personally, I was looking at an 8 year $6-7M AAV, so this is great. Glad to have Frank locked in. Now, let's get Connor locked into a long-term $9.8M AAV deal," a fan commented.
Frank Nazar has been invited to Team USA's orientation camp
Frank Nazar has been invited to the U.S. Olympic Orientation Camp. The camp is in Plymouth, Michigan, on August 26-27. Nazar led the U.S. in goals at the 2025 IIHF World Championship with 12 points.
His prospects of making the U.S. Olympic team in 2026 have improved with this invitation. Another Blackhawks player, Alex Vlasic, was also invited. The 42 other players that were invited to the camp will compete with both guys for a roster position.
Nazar can be a good depth option for the team. However, it will be tough for him to make the final roster spot as Team USA already has many experienced forwards, like Jack Hughes and Cole Caufield.
