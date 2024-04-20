Barstool’s Dave Portnoy places bet with $1,200,000 payout on Edmonton Oilers winning 2024 Stanley Cup

The Edmonton Oilers are betting their lineup will bring the club’s first Stanley Cup championship since 1990. But one fan is putting his money where his mouth is.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy recently placed a $150,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers taking home the Cup. The bet placed at +700 odds nets a whopping $1.2 million payout.

Expand Tweet

That’s a massive payday if Connor McDavid and crew can go the distance.

Paul Bissonnette of Spittin’ Chiclets said this about Portnoy’s wager:

"Wowzers. Putting all his trust in McJesus."

Expand Tweet

Fellow Spittin’ Chiclets member Ryan Whitney offered his take, posting:

"#LetsGoOilers."

Expand Tweet

This time of year, it’s common for fans to bet on who they feel will win the cup. Most bettors would be over the moon with a payout of a few hundred dollars. But $1.2 million? That’s enough to make anyone’s day.

The road to the Cup for the Edmonton Oilers begins with their first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

After struggling at the start of the season, the Oilers turned their season around. Now, the club is one of the odds-on favorites to take home the championship. The road to the Cup won’t be easy, but the team has the talent to make a deep postseason run.

Round three of the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings rivalry

Over the last two seasons, the Edmonton Oilers have eliminated the LA Kings in the first round. The series went the distance in the 2021-2022 season, with the Oilers winning 4-3. Last season, the two clubs met again, with the Oilers taking the series in six games.

This year, the Kings are looking to avenge their last two first-round exits. However, history is on the Oilers’ side. Overall, the Oilers have a 31-17 record against the Kings in 51 playoff contests. The last time the Kings won a playoff series against the Oilers was in 1988-1989, during Wayne Gretzky’s first season in California.

While the Kings are hoping to flip the script on the Oilers, the Oilers are focused on getting the job done.

Connor McDavid reflected on the team’s journey this season, as quoted by the CBC:

"And here we are, about to host a playoff series. It’s hard to think from where we’ve come, it’s a credit to everybody in this room and the resiliency of this group."

The Oilers will be ready for round three of their rivalry with LA. They’re battle-tested and eager to leave their mark on hockey history. As the favorites, the Edmonton Oilers will look to wrap up the series quickly as they look forward to the Vancouver Canucks or the Nashville Predators.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback