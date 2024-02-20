"Battlin' for Mo": William Nylander credits Maple Leafs' recent win to suspended Morgan Rielly

In the absence of suspended defenseman Morgan Rielly, the Toronto Maple Leafs have found unexpected success on the ice, prompting William Nylander to credit their form to the influence of their sidelined teammate.

Rielly hasn't played during the team's winning stretch, but his suspension sparked a new energy in the Maple Leafs. They have amped up their gameplay, rallying behind their missing captain. After the Leafs' 4-2 triumph over the St. Louis Blues, Nylander voiced his feelings, having netted the game's decisive, shorthanded goal.

"We've answered the bell. And I think Mo kinda lit the fire in the team. Yeah, we're battling for Mo," Nylander remarked to reporters.

The Maple Leafs have clinched four back-to-back wins, a highlight during their shaky season. Newcomer Matthew Knies believes Rielly's exit has ignited the team, sparking players off the bench to up their game.

"He kinda defended the respect of our team, and I think we're playing really hard now," Knies observed to the media.

While the Maple Leafs have leaned heavily on star players like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, contributions from role players like Knies and Pontus Hölmberg have been crucial to their recent success. Despite missing key pieces like Rielly and Mark Giordano, who is grieving the loss of his father, the team has demonstrated resilience and depth.

In the face of adversity, the Maple Leafs have embraced the challenge, with William Nylander emphasizing the importance of collective effort and players stepping up in the absence of key teammates.

"It's great to have these guys come in and play important minutes. It just gives them more confidence and gives us confidence as a team," Auston Matthews remarked to reporters.

William Nylander lights up the ice in dream season streak

William Nylander is having a stellar season after the All-Star break. Remarkably, the 27-year-old forward has tallied six goals and 11 points in his previous seven games.

Boasting 29 goals and 72 points in his 54 games this season, Nylander is inching towards breaking the 80-point streak for the third time in a row. His scoring highlights include consecutive goals in matches against the Ducks, Blues, and Flyers, illustrating his stable offensive skills.

Such a brilliant run is proof of William Nylander's expertise and commitment, reaffirming his integral role in the Toronto Maple Leafs squad.