"Bauer are crooks": Ex-NHL enforcer Sean Avery calls out leading hockey equipment manufacturer's pricing & poor quality

On Thursday, former NHL enforcer Sean Avery took to Instagram to vent his frustration at hockey equipment giant Bauer. He filmed a couple of stories while practicing indoors with his son Nash.

Avery shared how they spent 40 minutes trying to attach a mask to a helmet only for the helmet to break. He said:

“Alright, Bauer Hockey, shame on you. We just spent, I don't know, 40 minutes trying to put a mask on this helmet, and the helmet broke. The helmet broke.”

“So now we gotta get this helmet, and you should send us a replacement helmet, or we're switching to CCM. Are you talking to me? I'm talking to Bauer. They need to be better, Nash.”

Avery also criticized the cost of Bauer’s products calling the company “crooks.”

“Bauer are crooks. $79 for a neck guard shirt. And $69 for the garter pants. Bauer, how does anyone play hockey at these prices? $300 for a helmet and this stuff.”

via Instagram /@imseanavery

The outspoken former player made it clear he wants Bauer to improve both quality and affordability for hockey families.

Sean Avery called out Disney+ over subscription fee increase

Last year, Sean Avery had aired his frustration over a planned Disney+ price increase. Avery first shared two screenshots on his Instagram stories, one showing that the Disney Bundle Trio Premium plan would rise to $26.99 per month starting October 17, 2024, and another confirming he had canceled his subscription effective September 20, 2024.

In a video that followed, Avery criticized streaming services for raising prices saying he liked Disney CEO Bob Iger but wouldn’t accept a $10 increase without more value in return.

“All these fucking streamers, they want to test me? I happen to be a fan of Bob Iger. I believe I'm a Disney shareholder, but no. That's not going to happen. What do I get in return? I get a $10 price increase, what do I get? I'm a micro-influencer, you fuck with me. I tell the people. It's just the way this works,” Avery said.

Later, Avery posted a second video with a softer tone. He said Disney had given him and his son Nash a lot of enjoyment and that he didn’t want to take out his frustration on them. He revealed someone from Disney had already reached out to him and admitted the bundle at about $25 was still a good deal.

