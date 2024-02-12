"Be careful what you wish for": Fans react to Johnny Kovacevic's tilt with Jake Neighbours in Habs' 7-2 loss to Blues 

Johnny Kovacevic's clash with Jake Neighbours during the St. Louis Blues' dominant 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday stirred a storm of reactions among fans. The incident, which happened in the third period at the Bell Centre, sparked both excitement and controversy.

When Kovacevic went toe-to-toe with Neighbours, the game's energy level skyrocketed. Fans were hooked as the pair traded powerful blows, but it came with consequences: the officials stepped in, and a goal was negated for the Canadiens.

In the aftermath of the showdown, opinions among fans were divided. Some praised Johnny Kovacevic's fiery display of competitiveness, lauding his willingness to stand up for his team.

Others, though, expressed concern over the disruption caused by the fight, questioning its impact on the flow of the game. One tweeted:

"Be careful what you wish for."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

A ruckus caused by Kovacevic and Neighbours led to five-minute penalties for both players. Everyone was talking about Johnny Kovacevic, no matter what their stance was.

His gutsy play style stirred up talks and excited crowds. The Blues triumphed, but Johnny Kovacevic had made an unforgettable impact on the game.

Blues spoil Johnny Kovacevic's night with win over Canadiens

The St. Louis Blues scored a resounding 7-2 win over Montreal Canadiens. Alexey Toropchenko opened the scoring inside 25 seconds of the first period for the Blues. He navigated past Canadiens' Jayden Struble and slipped the puck past goalie Jake Allen.

Brayden Schenn doubled the lead, scoring from Colton Parayko's strong shot, beating Allen again. Although Nick Suzuki of the Canadiens reduced arrears, the Blues maintained their winning stance.

Jordan Kyrou capitalized on a power-play opportunity at 15:20 of the first period, burying a rebound to give the Blues a 3-1 lead heading into the intermission. The momentum continued into the second period, with Nathan Walker and Robert Thomas scoring for the Blues with well-placed shots.

Although the Canadiens briefly showed signs of life with David Savard's wrist shot finding the back of the net, the Blues quickly extinguished their slim hopes of a comeback. Jake Neighbours and Kyrou netted power-play goals to further cement the Blues' dominance.

Kyrou capped off his impressive performance with another goal at 15:33 of the third period as the Blues won 7-2. With their stellar offensive display and solid defensive effort, the Blues proved to be too much for the Canadiens to handle, securing a convincing win on enemy ice.