"Because I felt like it": When Brad Marchand got 100% real about his intentions of landing blow after blow on Daniel Sedin

In the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 between the Boston Bruins and the Vancouver Canucks, Bruins rookie Brad Marchand grabbed Daniel Sedin and proceeded to land blow after blow on the Canucks star.

The incident - which occurred during a scrum in the third period - saw Marchand punching Sedin who stood still and took it without retaliating. The skirmish finally ended when a referee stepped in to break it up.

Brad Marchand and Daniel Sedin were both handed misconduct penalties for the incident. After Boston's 5-2 victory, Marchand was asked what led him to punch Sedin repeatedly, he said:

"Because I felt like it."

Brad Marchand expanded a bit, saying:

"It was just heat of the moment, that stuff happens. He (Sedin) was just right there. ... He didn't say anything, he was just kind of taking it," Marchand said.

For his part, Daniel Sedin wondered when the punches would stop and a penalty would be called.

"Maybe after the fifth. But he took six. What can I do?" Sedin said, clearly frustrated at Marchand's punches.

Sedin said something to referee Kelly Sutherland afterward, explaining:

"I asked him why he didn't call the penalty. He said he was going to."

Ultimately, Marchand and the Bruins went on to win Game 7 in Vancouver 4-0 to take home the Stanley Cup.

NHL analyst Pierre LeBrun's take on Brad Marchand’s back-to-back punches on Daniel Sedin

NHL analyst Pierre LeBrun offered his perspective on Brad Marchand's antics to ESPN after back-to-back punches on the Vancouver Canucks star Daniel Sedin.

"And that's why Marchand drives people crazy. On one hand, as he showed with his terrific top-corner goal to open the scoring Monday night, he's a big-time talent with a knack for clutch goals and big plays. On the other hand, he does stupid things." LeBrun wrote.

The 2006 71st overall tallied 422 goals and 554 assists (976 points) in 1,090 games for the Boston Bruins, with a plus-284 rating. Additionally, he registered 56 goals and 138 points in 157 playoff games.

His production (five goals, two assists and a plus-minus of +6 in seven games) influenced the Bruins to lift the 2011 Stanley Cup.

Now, Brand Marchand is now plying his trade at Florida Panthers following a 2025 Deadline Day trade that drew curtains on a 16-season career in Boston.

