"Bedard playing tonight" - NHL fans react as reports confirm Blackhawks' Connor Bedard return from injury against Penguins

Excitement is building around Chicago Blackhawks fandom as the Hawks' social media page hinted at the return of rising star Connor Bedard for Thursday night's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Blackhawks teased fans with a video showcasing highlights from Bedard's rookie NHL season before his injury.

"Asked my boss and they said I could share this video today," the post read.

The tantalizing glimpse into Bedard's past performances sparked anticipation among fans, hinting at his imminent return to the ice.

Shortly after the Blackhawks' post, NHL insider John Shannon confirmed the news with a post of his own:

"Connor Bedard is indeed going to play for the Hawks in Pittsburgh tonight."

The announcement by the Blackhawks prompted reactions from eager fans patiently awaiting Bedard's return.

Among the responses, one fan succinctly expressed their excitement with a simple statement:

"Bedard playing tonight."

Another fan hailed Bedard as a potential Calder Trophy runner-up:

"Calder runner up back in action."

However, amid the anticipation, one fan took a pragmatic approach:

"He’s literally the only player on the team with any real talent. Maybe besides Foligno."

Connor Bedard making a return against the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the United Center. Fans can catch the game live on ESPN+.

Excitement is brewing as Connor Bedard, sidelined since Jan. 5 due to a jaw injury, is all set to make his return against Pittsburgh.

Connor Bedard tops the list of NHL rookies with 33 points, while Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild trails closely behind with the same number of points (four goals, 29 assists) in 53 games. Following them are Marco Rossi and Adam Fantilli in the third and fourth positions, respectively, with 29 and 27 points each.

The 18-year-old rookie's comeback is eagerly anticipated, given his impressive performance with 15 goals and 33 points in 39 games during the 2023-24 season. Bedard's absence has been keenly felt by the Blackhawks, who struggled offensively, averaging just 1.43 goals per game.

With Bedard's return, Chicago's top line and power play unit are expected to receive a significant boost, setting the stage for an exciting matchup against the Penguins.