"Been wanting to do too much" - Canucks' Elias Pettersson addresses his slump in playoff series vs Nashville Predators

The Vancouver Canucks started their first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators with a 4-2 win in Game 1 on Sunday but fell 4-1 in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Ahead of Game 3 in Nashville on Friday, star forward Elias Pettersson spoke candidly about his struggles in the series.

“I've been wanting to do too much instead of just staying [with] and playing my game,” Elias Pettersson told Sportsnet in an interview after Thursday's practice.

“Of course, play hard and use the adrenaline, but I've definitely been trying to do too much instead of playing my game and letting the game come to you.”

In the first two games, Pettersson has been outshot 12-4 and outscored 3-0 with him on the ice at five-on-five. His expected goal percentage of 32.5% puts him well below other top Vancouver forwards like Brock Boeser, J.T. Miller and Elias Lindholm.

Pettersson acknowledged this was his first real playoff experience with an intense atmosphere and adrenaline.

“I thought I was going to score my first or second shift the first game, and it was like, 'Oh my god, I almost scored.’ [Juuse] Saros made a good save with his toe. I just want it so bad," Pettersson said.

"I'm probably being too honest. But I mean, I'm not going to shy away from anything. I haven't been that good these first two games, but... I can only look forward."

While adrenaline can be good, Pettersson feels he may have gotten away from his game while trying to play too hard.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet shares his thoughts on Elias Pettersson

After Elias Pettersson's struggles in the Canucks' 4-1 Game 2 loss to the Predators, head coach Rick Tocchet shared his perspective on the young star's playoff performance so far.

"Obviously he didn't have a good game," Tocchet said on Thursday. "I think this is adversity. Like I said the other day: 'Get up, get your chest up and face it,' which he did. I love the fact that he faced the media after the game; I thought it was really smart that he did that and he didn't hide."

Tocchet appreciated the fact that Pettersson is not shying away from acknowledging his struggles in the series.

"Even today, he had a really good practice. He was smiling. That's what I need from Petey. He should try to embrace all this and have fun with it."

The coach acknowledged Pettersson needs to play better, but is confident the poor run will motivate him.

"He knows he has to play better. And the one thing with him, especially after last game... his ears are open. He's listening to us now. I'm not saying he wasn't (listening) before. But, you know, he has our attention."