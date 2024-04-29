"Beer hockey stick is much better" "Marriage material!": NHL community gives mixed reactions to Predators fan's catfish beer celebration

On Sunday, the Nashville Predators lost 4-2 to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime after blowing a 3-1 lead. But after the Predators scored the opening goal, one Nashville fan celebrated by chugging a Budweiser tallboy out of a dead catfish. The weird celebration left fans amused and bewildered.

Country vocalist Alli Walker had this odd celebration during the intermission break. Sportsnet shared a video of this celebration on X and captioned it:

"Drinking beer out of a catfish???"

NHL fans reacted to the video of the Predators' fan's celebration.

"Beer hockey stick is much better," another fan tweeted.

"Closest thing they'll get to drinking out of the Cup," one fan tweeted, pointing out their zero Stanley cup wins.

"that sounds like a good way to get some food poisoning," another fan tweeted, talking from a hygiene perspective.

However, some did not entertain the sight of a dead fish's corpse involved in the act.

"Disgusting. Their lives may not be important to us, but have some respect and common decency," one fan tweeted, calling the act cruel.

"Some people shouldn’t be allowed out unless accompanied by a guardian," another fan tweeted, making a subliminal hit at the childish behaviour.

Nashville Predators later lost the game 4-3 to Vancouver Canucks

Brock Boeser had the best playoff performance of his career as the Vancouver Canucks edged past the Nashville Predators 4-3. He secured his first playoff hat trick, including a last-second goal in regulation. Elias Lindholm sealed the victory just over a minute into overtime.

J.T. Miller contributed three assists, propelling the Canucks to a 3-1 series lead. Despite goals from Filip Forsberg, Gustav Nyquist and Mark Jankowski, Nashville faltered in the face of Vancouver's late-game surge.

Arturs Silovs impressed in his NHL playoff debut, making 27 saves. Vancouver employed its third different starting goalie in the series, highlighting its goaltending depth.

Both teams battled injuries. Nashville's Roman Josi took a puck to the ear, and Canucks' Tyler Myers endured a facial injury. The win marked a historic moment for the Canucks. They became the second team in NHL history to win with three different goalies in their first three postseason games.