"Being your mom is the greatest honour of my life": Dylan Strome's wife Tayler pens heartfelt message for daughter Weslie on her 4th birthday

Washington Capitals forward Dylan Strome and his wife Tayler are parents to two adorable daughters, Weslie and Emerson. On Friday, Weslie turned four.

Tayler Strome celebrated the special occasion with a heartfelt post dedicated to her daughter. She posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram account and wrote a sweet note for Weslie.

“Everyone’s favourite girl is FOUR 🩷 Weslie you are so incredibly loved!!! being your mom is the greatest honour of my life, happy birthday sweet girl!” Tyler captioned the post.

One of the photos showed Weslie walking up a set of stone steps outside a building. She was wearing a white dress with ruffled sleeves and white shoes. Another click showed her standing by a pool wearing a pink crocheted top with a white frilly skirt.

Tayler then shared a picture of Weslie sitting on the carpeted floor in pink pajamas. Another photo saw her sitting on a white chair in front of a small outdoor playhouse. She was dressed in a pink long-sleeved top, a white tutu skirt and white cowboy boots while holding a toy guitar.

The next click showed her in an arena hallway with her dad and his friend, holding her artworks. Another photo saw her standing next to a beautifully decorated birthday table with a pink and gold theme.

A large number "4" balloon was behind her along with unicorn decorations and pastel balloons. Weslie wore a pink shirt with "BIRTHDAY GIRL" written on it with pink pants.

Tayler then posted a picture of herself with Weslie at a hockey game. The next click was a professional studio portrait of Weslie in a white lace dress. Another image showed her standing at an ice hockey arena, wearing a pink and white dress with a layered skirt.

The mother-daughter posed for a mirror selfie in pink and white outfits in the next slide. Tayler also shared a short clip of herself and Weslie playing in their backyard.

Dylan Strome’s family celebrated his 500 NHL-game career milestone

Earlier this month, Dylan Strome reached his 500th NHL game milestone in the Washington Capitals’ 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on March 9. Dylan’s wife Tayler and his mother Trish hosted a special gathering at a cozy restaurant to celebrate the special occasion.

Tayler shared a carousel of pictures from their evening on her Instagram. The couple and their children, along with Dylan’s mother, had a special dinner together with a custom menu for his 500 NHL-game celebrations.

“The most special weekend celebrating my best friend! So incredibly proud of you today and everyday 🤍,” Tayler wrote in the caption.

They also gifted Dylan a special custom made jacket with the interior featuring special clicks of their children from the evening.

