"Believe it's spelled 'Quitter'", "Philly fans in shambles" - NHL fans react as Cutter Gauthier signs three-year deal with Ducks

Cutter Gauthier, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, has signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Anaheim Ducks. The NHL's official X account made the announcement.

"IT'S OFFICIAL, 2022 fifth overall pick Cutter Gauthier has signed his entry-level deal to join the @AnaheimDucks!" - The tweet from NHL X.

This declaration immediately caught the attention of hockey enthusiasts, leading to a spectrum of opinions and emotions.

"Why didn’t he want to play for the team with the sexual assault charged goalie and the president who defended his son for throwing a girl’s wheelchair down the stairs, and oh yea Torts and Keith Jones and Gritty?" One fan tweeted

"Wow, 3 years for a player with absolutely no experience. I’m done with this franchise. I’m taking my fandom elsewhere," another fan tweeted, voicing frustration over the length of Gauthier's contract.

"Welcome to Anaheim Cutter. Ducks got one hell of a player. Natural skill and a real competitor. He's going to fit right in with the loads of talented young players. GMPV building a dynasty," one fan tweeted, welcoming Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks with open arms.

The varying reactions to Gauthier's signing are expected since he chose not to sign with the Philadelphia Flyers, his draft team. Allegedly, Gauthier did not show any interest in signing with the Flyers and did not establish a contact line with the team. It led to his trade from Flyers to Ducks after his 12-point performance in the World Junior U-20 Championships.

"bro did all that just to sign with the ducks," one fan tweeted.

"believe it's spelled 'Quitter,'" one fan tweeted.

"Philly fans in the comments are in shambles," one fan tweeted.

Despite Anaheim's elimination from playoff contention, they are eager to integrate Gauthier into their young roster. Gauthier has 102 points in 73 games and led the United States to a gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championship. These stats highlight his potential impact in the NHL.

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek expressed excitement about Cutter Gauthier's signing:

“We are excited to sign Cutter and have him begin his NHL career with the Ducks immediately, He was the top goal-scorer in college hockey and has the dynamic ability to produce in all situations. We look forward to having him join our group of top young players already in the NHL.”

His performance at Boston College saw him net 38 goals in the 2023-24 season, the most in Division I hockey that year.

Originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers, Gauthier was traded to Anaheim in January. His skills as a goal-scorer, with 54 goals in his college career and 10 game-winners in his final season, are commendable. Gauthier's achievements in international competitions and his roots in Arizona add to the excitement surrounding his NHL debut with Anaheim.

