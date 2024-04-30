"Benn would make Stone call his momma": NHL fans react as Mark Stone and Jamie Benn clash during VGK-Stars Game 4

Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights and Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars found themselves in a heated altercation during Game 4 of the NHL playoffs.

Shared by B/R Open Ice on X, a video captured the intense clash between the two players.

The video quickly garnered attention from NHL fans, who wasted no time sharing their thoughts and reactions to the intense confrontation.

One fan took to X to comment,

"Benn would make Stone call his momma"

Another fan remarked,

"Ah stone looks very injured," expressing concern for Stone's well-being following the altercation.

"Stone doesn't want that smoke," quipped another fan

Some fans took a more light-hearted approach to the situation, with one commenting,

"Glad to see Mark feeling frisky after all his serious injuries," referencing Stone's recent recovery and return to the ice.

However, not all comments were supportive of Mark Stone and Benn's clash. One fan humorously remarked,

"They're fighting to get demolished by the Avs in round 2"

Another fan admitted a rare moment of support for Benn, stating,

"The only time I'm rooting for Benn probably in my entire life"

One particularly savage comment read,

"Benn asking Mark Stone how his spleen is and if he owns a shred of integrity"

Amidst the chaos, there were even some lighthearted observations, with one fan jokingly noting,

"I thought they almost kissed"

A fan couldn't resist making a dig at Mark Stone's recent injury history, quipping,

"It’s amazing a week ago stone couldn’t even skate and now he’s fighting it’s an amazing recovery….. oh wait," adding a touch of sarcasm to the conversation.

Mark Stone and Vegas lost the lead as the team lost 4-2

The Dallas Stars displayed their persistence and superiority by defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Four of the NHL playoff first-round series. Down 0-2 at home, the team recovered by winning in Las Vegas with a final score of 4-2.

Roope Hintz's moment, which illustrated the team's fight, took place when he took a severe check but later on scored the all-important empty-net goal.

Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger acknowledged that championship mentality played a big role in their ability to face adversity as a team.

Evgenii Dadonov, Wyatt Johnston and Ty Dellandrea joined Hintz in contributing to the scoring, with Oettinger's 33 saves being the cherry on top of the Defense.

Though the ever-determined Golden Knights, led by the scoring run of Jack Eichel, never seemed to give up, the stars' tenacity and masterful strategic play won them the game. Stars coach Pete DeBoer said,

“He likes playing in Vegas. He's a playoff-type player. He doesn't shrink in the room.”

Stepping on the ice with high spirits, the Stars strive to maintain their good play and prolong their postseason campaign.